Lady Gaga Slays In Sheer Purple Slit Dress With Fishnets At ‘House of Gucci’ Premiere – Photos

Lady Gaga stole the show at the ‘House of Gucci’ London premiere when she rocked a sheer purple dress with a plunging slit on the side of her leg.

If there’s one thing for sure about Lady Gaga, it’s that she always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the House of Gucci film premiere in London on Nov. 9. Gaga, who stars in the movie as Patrizia Reggiani, was the star of the show at the premiere when she opted to wear a vibrant purple Gucci gown from the 2022 collection.

Gaga’s sheer purple gown featured massive, pleated cape sleeves that flowed out as she walked and were covered in sparkly crystals, while the neckline was super high and the waist was cinched in with a knot. Meanwhile, on the side of her skirt was a plunging, hip-high slit that showed off her toned leg.

In true Gaga style, she added some edginess to her look with a pair of hip-high sheer black fishnet socks paired with black lace-up leather platform booties that were sky-high and covered in jewels.

As for her accessories, Lady Gaga rocked Tiffany & Co. jewels including a pair of massive silver diamond abstract earrings and a chunky gold and diamond choker necklace. For her glam, Gaga covered her eyelids in a deep purple sparkly shadow, adding thick black eyeliner on and below her eyelids.

Dark brows and a tan, glossy lip extra lined with lip liner completed her makeup. For her hair, she dyed it platinum blonde, keeping it pin straight with shaggy front bangs covering her forehead. Gaga truly stole the spotlight in this stunning ensemble.