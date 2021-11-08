Salma Hayek, 55, Stuns In Strapless Sequin Gown In Rare Photo With Husband — Photos

Salma Hayek looked absolutely stunning in a strapless sequin gown at the Art+Film Gala with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

Salma Hayek, 55, always makes a statement on the red carpet, no matter what the occasion is, and that’s exactly what she did at the 10th annual Art+Film Gala at LACMA on Nov. 6. Salma walked the carpet with her husband of 12 years, Francois-Henri Pinault, which is a very rare occasion considering she usually walks the carpet alone.

For the event, Salma looked stunning in a strapless sequin Gucci gown that featured a sweetheart neckline and a skintight bodice. The ombre dress was black at the top and transitioned from hot pink to bright red. She accessorized the sparkly gown with a massive diamond choker necklace and a satin clutch.

Meanwhile, Francois looked dapper in a fitted black tuxedo with a white button-down shirt, a bow-tie, and patent leather dress shoes.

Salma and Francois have been married since 2009 and they share a 14-year-old daughter together, Valentina Paloma.

Salma has been slaying the red carpet lately in a slew of stunning looks and just last week, she rocked yet another sparkly ensemble to the Eternals London premiere. Salma donned a bright red one-sleeved sequin Gucci gown that had a choker neckline and was cinched at the waist. The sequin dress was covered in stripes and was flowy against her frame.

Just a few days before that, she attended the LA premiere of the film when she opted to wear a skintight, plunging black Gucci gown. The dress had a super low-cut V-neckline and a massive slit on the side that revealed her toned legs. The inside of the dress had satin yellow lining which you could see through the slit, and she topped her look off with sky-high platform heels, a Tyler Ellis Perry clutch, and a Nikos Koulis Feelings necklace.