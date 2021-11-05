Lindsey Vonn Is Red Hot In Gorgeous Gown At 2021 amfAR Gala — Photos

Lindsey Vonn looked absolutely regal in a sparkling red gown at the amfAR Gala on November 4. The Olympic gold medalist’s dress fit her perfectly.

Lindsey Vonn was one of the celebrities to walk the black carpet at the amfAR Gala on November 4. She dazzled in a red dress that sparkled as she stepped in front of the lights. Lindsey, 37, paired her red gown with a perfect red lip.

Lindsey went for a sleek and stylish look at the gala. Her platinum blonde hair was pulled back into a bun. She wore diamond drop earrings with her red dress. Her dramatic smokey eye helped complete this red-hot look.

The amfAR Gala Los Angeles was a star-studded night. Jenna Dewan slayed in a black and white gown, Addison Rae sizzled in a silver and black cutout gown, and Camila Mendes wowed in a shimmering purple gown. Other stars who attended included Bella Thorne, Lana Condor, Garcelle Beauvais, and Kathy Hilton.

Lindsey loves a bold and shimmering gown for big Hollywood events. For the Academy Museum’s opening gala in October 2021, Lindsey stepped out in a sparkling black dress. The sequined gown had a thigh-high slit that showed off Lindsey’s toned legs. After the event, the skiing pro revealed she was relaxing by watching her favorite show. “Recovery from a long night in heels with @hyperice and @lawandorderoc,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Just days before the amfAR Gala, Lindsey was one of the celebrities to attend the Gucci Love Parade. She wore a pleated dress with a tri-color design to the event. Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson, and Miley Cyrus were also in attendance, while Jared Leto and Macaulay Culkin actually walked in the fashion show.

The Olympian recently celebrated her 37th birthday. “One more trip around the sun … one more year of adventures, work, fun, new friends, old and true friends, hard times, freaking amazing times and a lot of new challenges,” Lindsey wrote on Instagram on October 18. “It’s been a crazy year but I couldn’t be happier in life and I’m so thankful for all of it. Cheers to getting older and being totally cool with it.”