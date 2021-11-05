See Pics

Lindsey Vonn Is Red Hot In Gorgeous Gown At 2021 amfAR Gala — Photos

Lindsey Vonn
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Actress Bella Thorne wearing Giambattista Valli arrives at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 honoring TikTok and Jeremy Scott held at the Pacific Design Center on November 4, 2021 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. AmfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021, West Hollywood, United States - 04 Nov 2021
Bella Thorne amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Nov 2021
Jenna Dewan amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Nov 2021
Lindsey Vonn amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Nov 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Lindsey Vonn looked absolutely regal in a sparkling red gown at the amfAR Gala on November 4. The Olympic gold medalist’s dress fit her perfectly.

Lindsey Vonn was one of the celebrities to walk the black carpet at the amfAR Gala on November 4. She dazzled in a red dress that sparkled as she stepped in front of the lights. Lindsey, 37, paired her red gown with a perfect red lip.

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn stunned in a red dress at the amfAR gala. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Lindsey went for a sleek and stylish look at the gala. Her platinum blonde hair was pulled back into a bun. She wore diamond drop earrings with her red dress. Her dramatic smokey eye helped complete this red-hot look.

The amfAR Gala Los Angeles was a star-studded night. Jenna Dewan slayed in a black and white gown, Addison Rae sizzled in a silver and black cutout gown, and Camila Mendes wowed in a shimmering purple gown. Other stars who attended included Bella Thorne, Lana Condor, Garcelle Beauvais, and Kathy Hilton.

Related Gallery

Lindsey Vonn: See Photos Of The Iconic American Athlete

Lindsey Vonn Stuns In A Gucci Dress With Gold High Heels In New York CityPictured: Lindsey VonnRef: SPL5238482 120721 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 18: Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 held at Sunset Room Hollywood on July 18, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. 18 Jul 2019 Pictured: Lindsey Vonn. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA469139_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA - AUGUST 26: 2019 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey, United States. 26 Aug 2019 Pictured: P.K. Subban, Lindsey Vonn. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA489525_079.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Lindsey loves a bold and shimmering gown for big Hollywood events. For the Academy Museum’s opening gala in October 2021, Lindsey stepped out in a sparkling black dress. The sequined gown had a thigh-high slit that showed off Lindsey’s toned legs. After the event, the skiing pro revealed she was relaxing by watching her favorite show. “Recovery from a long night in heels with @hyperice and @lawandorderoc,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Just days before the amfAR Gala, Lindsey was one of the celebrities to attend the Gucci Love Parade. She wore a pleated dress with a tri-color design to the event. Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson, and Miley Cyrus were also in attendance, while Jared Leto and Macaulay Culkin actually walked in the fashion show.

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn showed off her red dress at the amfAR Gala. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The Olympian recently celebrated her 37th birthday. “One more trip around the sun … one more year of adventures, work, fun, new friends, old and true friends, hard times, freaking amazing times and a lot of new challenges,” Lindsey wrote on Instagram on October 18. “It’s been a crazy year but I couldn’t be happier in life and I’m so thankful for all of it. Cheers to getting older and being totally cool with it.”