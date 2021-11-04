‘Alaskan Bush People’s Bear Brown Reveals ‘Prized Possession’ Left To Him By Late Father Billy

‘Alaskan Bush People’s late patriarch Billy left behind a slew of treasures for his famous family when he passed away. Find out what son Bear received that he will ‘carry in his pocket’ forever.

Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown left behind a legacy when the father of seven died earlier this year after suffering a massive seizure at age of 68 in Loomis, Washington. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Billy’s beloved son Bear Brown, 34, revealed that it wasn’t just a legacy that his famous father left behind — but also some super special keepsakes!

So what did Bear — who is the father to one-year-old son River with Raiven Adams — take so he could always have a piece of Billy close to him? “I have one of dad’s old rings,” he revealed. “I carry it in my pocket all the time because it is too big for my hand. It is a ring of his that he picked up along the way and he got it from a thrift shop years ago. I made jokes to him all the time that I wanted the ring,” Bear said. “But they were just jokes.”

But that’s not all! Although the ring is too big for Bear, he said that the his favorite keepsake is not. “I have my most prized possession of all time from my dad, which is my necklace. He gave this to me a long time ago when I was a kid and I never take it off,” he said. Bear added that he may just pass it on to his son, but not quite yet! Instead, he is giving his son some good old fashioned values! “I have a boy of my own and so I want to instill in him what my father taught me and just be the best father I can,” Bear told HollywoodLife previously. “I would say the main thing would be the Bush code. That is saying to treat everyone how you want to be treated and to live free and be free.”

As fans of the hit Discovery show know, Bear cut a lock of his own hair in a recent episode and left it in his father’s casket. “My dad was the only one to ever cut my hair. I have never cut my ponytail until now. I wanted to do something similar to what Native American’s do, so I cut if off and put it in my dad’s pocket. It was my way of sending something with him.”

Season 13 of Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery and streaming on discovery+.