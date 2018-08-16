Noah Brown: 5 Things To Know About Newly-Married ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star

Noah Brown is a married man! The ‘Alaskan Bush People’ star tied the knot with fiancée Rhain Merrill in an intimate ceremony in Idaho. We’ve got five things to know about the rugged reality star.

Living in the Alaskan bush country can make it hard for a guy to find a wife. Fortunately for The Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown, 26, he met new wife Rhain Merrill as she happened to be traveling through his remote town of Hoonah, AK on a road trip two years ago. The pair just tied the knot on Aug. 15 in an intimate ceremony in Idaho attended by just 25 close family and friends. “We are so excited to start our new life together as husband and wife and we look forward to building new memories as our own family,” the couple told PEOPLE. “God bless everyone for all of the love and support.” We’ve got five things to know about Noah.

1. Noah and Rhain married on their two-year anniversary of meeting.

He selected the wedding date of Aug. 15 because it marked two years to the day that he met his new wife to be while she was traveling through his small town of Hoonah, along the Alaskan Inside Passage 30 miles west of Juneau.

2. Noah proposed in the most romantic way.

Noah personally designed Rhain’s engagement ring himself and popped the question after a sunset hike in Juneau on Apr. 17, 2017.

3. Noah has been with Alaskan Bush People since the show’s inception.

He and his family have appeared on the program since the pilot aired on the Discovery Channel on May 6, 2014. He’s a regular alongside dad Billy, mother Ami, and brothers Matt, Joshua, and Gabe, as well as sisters Snowbird and Rain. He is especially protective of 15-year-old Rain, posting about her often on his Instagram and urging her to enjoy life as a kid and not grow up to fast.

4. Noah is known as a jack of all trades.

He’s especially adept at math, science and engineering and is known on the show as a Mr. Fix-It for his ability to repair anything.

5. Noah and Rhain can’t wait to be parents.

In a post on his July 18 birthday, he called his fiancée the “girl of my dreams” and added that “my first priority will now always be my new family and my loyalty is to my soon to be wife and my future children. It is my job to take care of my new family and it will be an honor to do my best for them.”