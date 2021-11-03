See Pics

Floyd Mayweather, 44, & Model GF, 24, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game For Date Night

London Entertainment/Shutterstock
Floyd Mayweather Jr. poses on the scale during a weigh-in, in Las Vegas for his Saturday boxing bout against Conor McGregor Mayweather McGregor Boxing, Las Vegas, USA - 25 Aug 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Floyd Mayweather is photographed around New York City with Gallienne Nabila who was sporting a gigantic diamond on her engagement finger. Mayweather strolled up 5th Avenue with the lady whilst having his arm around her. The pair got into one of his three SUV's before heading off in the convoy. Mayweather's SUV was sporting an illegal license plate deterrent to prevent from being photographed. 20 Jul 2021 Pictured: Floyd Mayweather is photographed around New York City with possibly Gallienne Nabila who was sporting a gigantic diamond on her engagement finger. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA772926_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Floyd Mayweather is photographed around New York City with Gallienne Nabila who was sporting a gigantic diamond on her engagement finger. Mayweather strolled up 5th Avenue with the lady whilst having his arm around her. The pair got into one of his three SUV's before heading off in the convoy. Mayweather's SUV was sporting an illegal license plate deterrent to prevent from being photographed. 20 Jul 2021 Pictured: Floyd Mayweather is photographed around New York City with possibly Gallienne Nabila who was sporting a gigantic diamond on her engagement finger. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA772926_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back with his ex girlfriend Gallienne Nabila, and the couple were spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles at a Lakers game.

Floyd Mayweather proved his rekindled romance with model girlfriend Gallienne Nabila was going strong when the pair sat courtside at the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers game on November 2. The boxer, 44, put his unique fashion sense on display in a black sweater featuring a white graphic print, along with ripped black jeans and black leather boots. His on again/off again girlfriend Gallienne, 24, stunned in a black, scoop-neck long sleeved top along with tight leather pants and strappy gold pumps. She accessorized her fit with gold necklaces and rings, as she styled her raven tresses in loose waves.

The couple sit courtside at the Lakers game. Image: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

The athlete was previously dating dancer Anna Monroe, however it was reported she was “done” with the boxer after he was photographed with his arm draped around Gallienne over the summer. A source told The Sun in October, “Anna is devastated … she feels like she gave him everything. After seeing the pictures she lost it, she’s telling friends she is completely done with him.”

The insider added, “She even called him a ‘tramp’ and accused Floyd of always hanging out with other women behind her back.” At the time, he was seen looking very loved up with his then-ex as they strolled the streets of New York City on July 20.

Mandatory Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12585512aj) Floyd Mayweather Jr and ex girlfriend Gallienne Nabila Celebrities at Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers, Basketball, Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Nov 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble enjoy a romantic dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble out and about together, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Sep 2021

While Floyd and Gallienne dated back in 2019, he then moved on with blonde beauty Anna. The couple were reportedly living together in Vegas when he asked her to “move out” in May so he could focus on his fight with Logan Paul, according to The Sun. The outlet noted that Floyd lives in a “huge mansion” with “11 bedrooms and two guest houses,” but despite all the space, he wanted her to leave so he could not have any distractions. Despite this odd request, the couple remained together, and she was reportedly spotted ringside at the June 6 fight at Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel.