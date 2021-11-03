Floyd Mayweather, 44, & Model GF, 24, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game For Date Night

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back with his ex girlfriend Gallienne Nabila, and the couple were spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles at a Lakers game.

Floyd Mayweather proved his rekindled romance with model girlfriend Gallienne Nabila was going strong when the pair sat courtside at the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers game on November 2. The boxer, 44, put his unique fashion sense on display in a black sweater featuring a white graphic print, along with ripped black jeans and black leather boots. His on again/off again girlfriend Gallienne, 24, stunned in a black, scoop-neck long sleeved top along with tight leather pants and strappy gold pumps. She accessorized her fit with gold necklaces and rings, as she styled her raven tresses in loose waves.

The athlete was previously dating dancer Anna Monroe, however it was reported she was “done” with the boxer after he was photographed with his arm draped around Gallienne over the summer. A source told The Sun in October, “Anna is devastated … she feels like she gave him everything. After seeing the pictures she lost it, she’s telling friends she is completely done with him.”

The insider added, “She even called him a ‘tramp’ and accused Floyd of always hanging out with other women behind her back.” At the time, he was seen looking very loved up with his then-ex as they strolled the streets of New York City on July 20.

While Floyd and Gallienne dated back in 2019, he then moved on with blonde beauty Anna. The couple were reportedly living together in Vegas when he asked her to “move out” in May so he could focus on his fight with Logan Paul, according to The Sun. The outlet noted that Floyd lives in a “huge mansion” with “11 bedrooms and two guest houses,” but despite all the space, he wanted her to leave so he could not have any distractions. Despite this odd request, the couple remained together, and she was reportedly spotted ringside at the June 6 fight at Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel.