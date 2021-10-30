Megan Thee Stallion Puts A Sexy Twist On Cruella De Vil With Bedazzled Black & White Lingerie – Photos

Hottieween! Megan Thee Stallion slayed her interpretation of Cruella months after the release of Emma Stone’s film!

Megan Thee Stallion, 26, is Cruella de Vil! The “Body” rapper looked sensational as she showed off her sexy take on the iconic Disney villain in a lingerie inspired costume on Friday, Oct. 29. Megan sported a crystal encrusted corset in black and white, featuring the Dalmatian print on one side of her bra and bottoms. “Say what you want but a b—- be WORKIN,” she captioned the post.

She paired the bustier with a sparkly pair of black over the knee boots, and a black overcoat adorned with white faux-fur. The details didn’t stop there as she had Cruella’s signature two-tone hair, going with black on one side and a Dalmatian print white on the other. Finally, she flashed her nails up to the camera which also sported the black-and-white pattern along with a ash of red.

The Instagram post garnered over a million likes in just a few hours, with fans loving the look in the comments. “glenn close has 24 hrs to respond,” one wrote, referencing the original 101 Dalmatians star Glenn Close. “YES CRUELLAAAA,” and “This is so good,” others added. Her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine also got in on the action, commenting, “101 things to do to that asss.”

Cruella de Vil is a go-to costume this year thanks to Emma Stone‘s take on the character in Disney prequel Cruella. The movie was released via Disney+ on May 28, 2021, and centered around the villain’s early life as an orphan in London who eventually becomes a successful fashion designer.

Megan, who just dropped her new mixtape “Something For The Hotties,” has been counting down to Halloween all week. The Houston native dressed up as villain Pinhead on Oct. 24 — a full week before the spooky holiday — as a Halloween version of her hit “Don’t Stop” could be heard in the background. The rapper showed off all her curves in what appeared to be a patent leather bodysuit with a low plunge and her go-to thong cut. Y’all already know my hottieween party abt to bet [sic] LIT this year,” she wrote in the caption referencing her Oct. 31 bash. “I can’t wait to see everyone’s costume,“ she added.