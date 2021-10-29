Fashion

Selena Gomez Stuns In Plunging Red Dress While Promoting ‘Only Murders’ — Photos

selena gomez
The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Los Angeles, CA - Selena Gomez promotes 'Only Murders in the Building' in Los Angeles at the NeueHouse. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 28 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Selena Gomez makes a rare public appearance at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Selen showed a little leg with a black leather mini skirt and opted to dress up the look by rocking a Prada purse.Pictured: Selena GomezBACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Selena Gomez seen with a big smile on her face after an interview in NYC.Pictured: Selena GomezBACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Selena Gomez looked fabulous when she rocked a form-fitting red knit dress while promoting her hit Hulu show, ‘Only Murders In The Building.’

If there’s one thing for sure, it is that Selena Gomez, 29, has been looking fabulous while promoting her hit Hulu show, Only Murders In The Building, and her latest outfit while out in LA just may be our favorite. Selena rocked a plunging red Self-Portrait Ribbed Midi Dress that hugged her petite frame perfectly.

selena gomez
Selena Gomez looked fabulous in this form-fitting red Self-Portrait Ribbed Midi Dress with a pair of By Far Belize Black Mules & a Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag in Patent Leather. (The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

Selena’s deep red knit dress featured long sleeves and an insanely low V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The side of the skirt was lined with buttons from her chest to the hem and she accessorized with a pair of black and red leather By Far Belize Black Mules, and a Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag in Patent Leather.

Not only did Selena look gorgeous in her outfit, but she also rocked a new hairstyle – a short bob. Her black hair was dyed a burnt red while she kept her roots black and she chopped her long hair into a chin-length bob that was down in effortless waves.

Related Gallery

Selena Gomez Then & Now: See How The Disney Darling Has Grown Up Over The Years

Selena Gomez 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: At Worlds End' World film premiere, Anaheim, California, America - 19 May 2007 May 19. 2007 Anaheim, CA Walt Disney Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Film's world premiere of "Pirates of the Caribbean: At Worlds End" Selena Gomez Photo: ®BEImages
Selena Gomez 'Surf's Up' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 02 June 2007
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock (5883401j) Selena Gomez The Wizards Of Waverly Place - 2007 Disney Channel USA TV Portrait Tv Classics

This hairstyle was totally different than the hairstyle she rocked in NYC just last month while promoting the show. She had her long black hair down in waves that ended past her chest. Selena styled her hair with a high-waisted black Nanushka Zow Vegan Leather Skirt that was ruched on the side, styled with a black turtleneck Wolford Colorado Bodysuit tucked in. She accessorized with a Prada Re-Edition 2000 Terry Mini-Bag and Prada Half D’orsay Pumps.

Meanwhile, just a few days before that, she arrived at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert when she rocked a plunging black corset top tucked into a high-waisted black leather A-line mini skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of black strappy Saint Laurent Amber Sandals, a bold red lip, and pin-straight black hair.