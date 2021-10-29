Selena Gomez Stuns In Plunging Red Dress While Promoting ‘Only Murders’ — Photos

Selena Gomez looked fabulous when she rocked a form-fitting red knit dress while promoting her hit Hulu show, ‘Only Murders In The Building.’

If there’s one thing for sure, it is that Selena Gomez, 29, has been looking fabulous while promoting her hit Hulu show, Only Murders In The Building, and her latest outfit while out in LA just may be our favorite. Selena rocked a plunging red Self-Portrait Ribbed Midi Dress that hugged her petite frame perfectly.

Selena’s deep red knit dress featured long sleeves and an insanely low V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The side of the skirt was lined with buttons from her chest to the hem and she accessorized with a pair of black and red leather By Far Belize Black Mules, and a Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag in Patent Leather.

Not only did Selena look gorgeous in her outfit, but she also rocked a new hairstyle – a short bob. Her black hair was dyed a burnt red while she kept her roots black and she chopped her long hair into a chin-length bob that was down in effortless waves.

This hairstyle was totally different than the hairstyle she rocked in NYC just last month while promoting the show. She had her long black hair down in waves that ended past her chest. Selena styled her hair with a high-waisted black Nanushka Zow Vegan Leather Skirt that was ruched on the side, styled with a black turtleneck Wolford Colorado Bodysuit tucked in. She accessorized with a Prada Re-Edition 2000 Terry Mini-Bag and Prada Half D’orsay Pumps.

Meanwhile, just a few days before that, she arrived at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert when she rocked a plunging black corset top tucked into a high-waisted black leather A-line mini skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of black strappy Saint Laurent Amber Sandals, a bold red lip, and pin-straight black hair.