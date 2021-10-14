How To Dress Like Selena Gomez’s ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Character On Halloween For Under $50

If you are completely hooked on Selena Gomez’s new show, ‘Only Murders In The Building,’ then you’re in luck because we have the best costumes to dress as her character this Halloween.

Ever since Selena Gomez’s new Hulu show, Only Murders In The Building, aired, we have been obsessed. Not only is the show amazing, but Selena’s character, Mabel, steals the show with her witty attitude and her super stylish outfits.

Throughout the show, Selena rocks a slew of fabulous contemporary outfits that we would wear in real life and if you’re looking for a last-minute Halloween costume that everyone will love, look no further. We rounded up two costumes based on Mabel’s most iconic looks from the show and you can shop them right here.

1. Selena’s Fur Coat & Beanie

In the first episode of the series, Selena’s character, Mabel, walks down the streets of NYC looking super cool in a bright orange Michael Michael Kors Cropped Faux-fur Jacket on top of a yellow sweater and plaid pants. She topped her look off with a yellow beanie, red beats headphones, and brown leather Kurt Geiger. While all of the options below are under $50, if you want to really splurge on her beats headphones, you can grab them right here for $130!

Remelon Faux Fur Coat

This bright yellow faux fur coat is not only faux-fur, but it’s super soft and cozy. It’s available in sizes small to X-large and has deep pockets. $50, amazon.com

Aphratti Crop Top Pullover Knit Sweater

This chunky knit sweater looks similar to Selena’s, although Selena’s was actually thrifted. It has long sleeves, is cropped, and is super cozy – you’ll want to wear it on Halloween and through all the winter months after. $22, amazon.com

Allegra K Plaid Pants

We are loving the plaid pants that Selena wore in the episode and these are super similar. They’re high-waisted and fitted at the waist but looser down the legs. Even better, they’re available in sizes ranging from small to X-large. $34, amazon.com

Connectyle Classic Beanie Hat

You can’t go wrong with this classic and simple beanie hat in the same color Selena wore. It’s available in 22 different colors so you can grab a bunch at a super affordable price! $11, amazon.com

2. Selena’s Black Outfit & Teddy Coat

Another one of Mabel’s fabulous outfits was her all-black ensemble with a large brown Sies Marjan teddy coat on top. While the coat is pricey, have no fear, because you can recreate her exact outfit on a budget.

Angashion Fuzzy Fleece Jacket

This teddy coat is similar to Selena’s and is available in sizes ranging from small to 3X-large. It’s long and super cozy, not to mention, extremely stylish. $42, amazon.com

VOBCTY Long Sleeve Turtleneck Shirt

Selena rocked a black turtleneck tucked into her jeans and this soft long-sleeve top is the perfect option that you can rewear throughout the entire winter. $13, amazon.com

Wrangler Kick Flare High Rise Crop Jean

Sels tucked her top into a pair of high-waisted dark-wash flared jeans and these are the perfect pair to recreate her look. They’re stretchy, flattering, and extremely comfortable. $41, amazon.com

SODA FIRM Lug Sole Combat Ankle Bootie

Selena’s outfit wouldn’t be complete without her cool and edgy white combat boots. Not only are these similar, but they’re also comfortable and stylish. Accessorize with these shoes and a pair of gold hoops and your costume is officially complete. $35, amazon.com