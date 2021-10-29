Jwoww Dresses As Moira Rose & Her Kids As Alexis & David In Epic Schitt’s Creek Costumes

‘Jersey Shore’ star Jennifer ‘JWoww’ Farley is already winning Halloween. The reality TV star got her whole family involved in an incredible Schitt’s Creek costume.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley has shared an adorable snap with her fiancé Zack Carpinello and kids Meilani and Greyson looking like the spitting image of the Schitt’s Creek cast. The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram on October 29 to post the pic of herself dressed as Moira Rose, played by Catherine O’Hara, while Zack cut a smart figure as John Rose, played by Eugene Levy. Her two young children looked seriously adorable with her daughter dressed as Alexis Rose, played by Anne Murphy and her son rocking a David Rose costume — a role played by Eugene’s son, Dan Levy.

“Omggg Greyson killed it,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented, while Deena Cortese made a reference to the show, writing, “EW David ! Lolll love this !!” It comes a few weeks after JWoww shared an equally iconic snap to social media, posting a pic of her and Snooki’s mini-me daughters dressed as their iconic moms. The reality TV stars brought their daughters together for the most adorable photo during a playdate.

The duo looked just like their MTV star mothers as they smiled and placed their hands on their hips in the snap posted to Instagram on September 16. “Snooki and Jwoww,” proud mama captioned the snap. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who recently welcomed his first son, Romeo, commented on the post, “Omg Stahp,” while his wife Lauren added, “I cantttt at this mini-me cuteness!” JWoww also shared the pic to her daughter’s own IG page, writing, “My best friend,” as Giovanna replied, “With my bestie today!”

JWoww recently opened up to HollywoodLife exclusively about why she has kept filming the MTV reality show, despite being a single mom with two children. “Production’s been really great,” she confirmed. “I don’t like saying COVID was a great thing to happen to me, because obviously it’s a terrible pandemic, but, fortunately, it allowed my daughter to be virtual in school, which allowed us to travel to the Poconos [this season]. I think a big problem for Nicole and I is when our kids are in school, we can’t really leave. So I just try to get ahead of it now — I send my school schedules [ahead of time], because I do want my kids to be there.”