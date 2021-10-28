Fashion

Halle Berry Rocks Plunging Dress & More After Ciara Gifts Her Clothing From Her Brand

halle berry
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Halle BerryAmazon Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2018
Halle Berry 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Oct 2021
Halle Berry arrives for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. Arrivals - 93rd Academy Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Apr 2021
Halle BerryTyler Perry Studios Grand Opening, Arrivals, Atlanta, USA - 05 Oct 2019Wearing House Of Holland View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Halle Berry looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging dress & other sexy outfits that were gifted to her by Ciara from her clothing brand.

Halle Berry, 55, always manages to look sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she posted a video of herself trying on a bunch of sexy outfits. All of the clothes she tried on were gifted to her by Ciara from her clothing brand, LITA by Ciara, and they’re fabulous.

In the video, Halle posed in a slew of sexy looks while “Goodies” by Ciara played in the background. The first outfit featured a long-sleeve plunging black V-neck dress that revealed ample cleavage. The flowy dress hugged Halle’s figure perfectly and she accessorized with a black scarf and a pair of combat boots.

The second outfit was a plain black sweatsuit featuring a hoodied sweatshirt and skinny leg joggers. In her third look, she rocked the same plunging black dress with a furry black and white coat on top. For her last outfit, she rocked the dress again, but this time, she accessorized with a fur scarf that read, “Love” on it.

Halle posted the video with the caption, “LOVE my goodies from @litabyciara … thank you so much @ciara!!” Ciara commented immediately when she gushed, “I CANT TAKE IT!!! THE QUEEN IN @litabyciara I love you!” with a bunch of red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Ciara isn’t the only one with a clothing line. Halle just launched her second collection with Sweaty Betty where she stars in the latest campaign looking fabulous in a slew of skintight, skin-baring outfits. The collection is a collaboration between Halle’s wellness brand, rē∙spin, and is called the rē∙spin Edit.