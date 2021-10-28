Halle Berry Rocks Plunging Dress & More After Ciara Gifts Her Clothing From Her Brand

Halle Berry looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging dress & other sexy outfits that were gifted to her by Ciara from her clothing brand.

Halle Berry, 55, always manages to look sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she posted a video of herself trying on a bunch of sexy outfits. All of the clothes she tried on were gifted to her by Ciara from her clothing brand, LITA by Ciara, and they’re fabulous.

In the video, Halle posed in a slew of sexy looks while “Goodies” by Ciara played in the background. The first outfit featured a long-sleeve plunging black V-neck dress that revealed ample cleavage. The flowy dress hugged Halle’s figure perfectly and she accessorized with a black scarf and a pair of combat boots.

The second outfit was a plain black sweatsuit featuring a hoodied sweatshirt and skinny leg joggers. In her third look, she rocked the same plunging black dress with a furry black and white coat on top. For her last outfit, she rocked the dress again, but this time, she accessorized with a fur scarf that read, “Love” on it.

Halle posted the video with the caption, “LOVE my goodies from @litabyciara … thank you so much @ciara!!” Ciara commented immediately when she gushed, “I CANT TAKE IT!!! THE QUEEN IN @litabyciara I love you!” with a bunch of red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Ciara isn’t the only one with a clothing line. Halle just launched her second collection with Sweaty Betty where she stars in the latest campaign looking fabulous in a slew of skintight, skin-baring outfits. The collection is a collaboration between Halle’s wellness brand, rē∙spin, and is called the rē∙spin Edit.