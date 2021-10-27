Vanessa Hudgens Gives A Tour Of Her European-Inspired LA Home: ‘I Wanted It To Be Casual’

Vanessa Hudgens gave ‘Architectural Digest’ an incredible tour of her impressive old Hollywood home that’s full of gorgeous ‘vintage’ items and nicknamed ‘The Little DeMille.’

Vanessa Hudgens, 32, gave her fans a glimpse into her beautiful Hollywood home when she teamed up with Architectural Digest to film a video tour of the luxurious digs. The talented actress walked through the Georgian colonial house, which is located in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA, and gave informative descriptions and background details about most of the items she showed off on camera. One of the first interesting tidbits she revealed was that the house, which is nicknamed “The Little DeMille,” was built by Hollywood filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille for his mistress many years ago.

Video clips went on to show several of Vanessa’s belongings, including multiple Teen Choice Awards on the walls and a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award displayed on a shelf. She also had many vintage books on other shelves and a large piano out in the open near furniture like a vintage couch and chairs.

Vanessa described her home as “French” and “vibey” and explained that there were olive trees surrounding the area. “I wanted it to be casual, relaxed and cozy,” she said in the video while giving the reason she decorated the way she did. She also noted she’s “a big fan of candlesticks, so you will notice them everywhere!”

The High School Musical star also admitted she loves the floors in her home and it was one of the reasons she decided to buy it. “Oh and the floors!” she exclaimed while explaining that the herringbone wood parquets made from 18th-century French oak were taken from an “old chapel in Europe.”

“The floors were a big selling point for me when I saw this house,” she continued, noting that Gary Oldman, who owned the home before her, was the one to put them in.

Another unique part of her home that she pointed out included the orange color of her bedroom. “For some reason I just really fell in love with the idea of orange for my bedroom,” she said while also proudly showing off her Gothic black bathroom. She called it “one of my favorite places in the house” that’s “sexy and cave-like”.

Check out Vanessa’s full tour of her home in the video above.