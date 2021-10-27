Paulina Porizkova Goes Makeup-Free In Selfie As She Thanks Fans For Support Over Ex’s Estate Lawsuit

Paulina Porizkova showed off her incredible blue eyes and revealed that the ‘outpouring of support’ during her lawsuit battle regarding her late husband Ric Ocasek’s estate has ‘floored’ her.

Paulina Porizkova, 56, is thanking her fans for their support after revealing she reached a settlement with her late husband Ric Ocasek‘s estate. The model shared a gorgeous makeup-free selfie to Instagram on Oct. 27 and added a caption that pointed out her gratitude and amazement with her situation. In the pic, which is from the shoulders up, she is laying on a yoga mat in a black sweater and is looking at the camera with her incredible blue eyes as her hair is pulled back.

“When the sunlight hits you just so that it matches your eye color to your yoga mat.😁. I also want to thank YOU ALL for the amazing support and well wishes on the end of my lawsuit,” she wrote in the caption. “That sort of outpouring of support just floors me.”

“To be able to wish others well when you yourself may be struggling is a level of generosity of spirit that humbles me and infuses me full of hope for all of us,” she continued. “Please know I read all of your comments and I SO appreciate you all. ❤️” She also included many hashtags, including #thankyou #betweenjloandbettywhite #grateful #blessed #lucky #nofilter #nomakeup #hundredpercentreal #thisis56.

Once Paulina shared her epic snapshot, it didn’t take long for her fans to respond with kind words. “Litigation is one of the worst things in life. So glad it’s behind you. Beautiful eyes,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “you are a sweet soul Paulina. Please write a book, you are so interesting.”

Paulina’s latest pic and message of thanks comes shortly after she talked about receiving a “very fair” amount of money from Ric’s estate after The Cars frontman, who died in 2019, left her out of his will. Although she didn’t reveal how much she got in the settlement, she said she will be “fine” in the future.

“There you go. I settled last week with the estate. They were very fair. They gave me what is mine under New York state law, and we’re done,” she said during an interview on Los Angeles Magazine‘s The Originals podcast.

Before Ric’s death, he and Paulina had split in 2018 but never got legally divorced and were still living together when he passed away. In his will, Ric reportedly asked that Paulina not be given any of his belongings or money because she had “abandoned” him amid the divorce proceedings.