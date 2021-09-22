Watch

Paulina Porizkova Goes Makeup-Free & Shows Off Filter-Free Skin: ‘Time For A Little Self Care’ 

Paulina Porizkova
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Paulina Porizkova to talk about her latest project.
Paulina Porizkova to talk about her latest project.
Paulina Porizkova to talk about her latest project.
Paulina Porizkova to talk about her latest project. View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Reporter

Paulina Porizkova showed off her flawless skin as she declared she was wearing ‘no makeup’ and using ‘no filters’ in an Instagram post shared on Sept. 21.

Paulina Porizkova, 56, doesn’t need makeup or Instagram filters to look or feel radiant. The supermodel took to the social media platform to share a video on Sept. 21, while getting a facial and further proved that self-care is wealth. The model paid a visit to her dermatologist’s office to get a hydra facial and shared a video of her treatment via Instagram. So luxe!

She captioned her post: “A little time for self care with my favorite hydro facialist Bittany Blancato, who works at @drhalaas office. She shot the video for herself with super focus and super high solution and I’m kinda wincing seeing myself in such excruciating detail. But the facial does make you glow beautifully and feels really good.”

Of course, her fans were pleased to see the model taking care of herself. “There’s that smile we love!!!,” one fan commented with a trio of red heart emojis. One fan was surprised by the filter-free video and said, “You’re so beautiful. Have you done any other non-surgical treatments?”

This isn’t the first time the Czech-native showcased her natural beauty. On Aug. 28, the beauty shared a stunning bare-faced selfie to once again embrace her natural wrinkles and aging. The model was joined by the absolute best company, her sweet gray cat Oskar! She captioned the post: “Happy weekend from Oskar and I,” Paulina wrote in her caption, adding hashtags for “#nomakeup #nofilters #greypride #catsofinstagram #oskarthecat.”

Related Gallery

Paulina Porizkova: See Photos Of The Gorgeous Supermodel

FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No marketing or advertising is permitted without the prior consent of A.M.P.A.S. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Shutterstock (11875500tj) Aaron Sorkin (L) and Paulina Porizkova arrive on the red carpet of The 93rd Oscars® at Union Station in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, April 25, 2021. 93rd Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Apr 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA ** St. Barts, FRANCE - Exclusive... 51778032 Czech-born model Paulina Porizkova and her son Oliver Ocasek enjoying a day on the beach in St. Barts, France on June 20, 2015. Pauling still has a rocking bikini body at the age of 50. *** NO FRANCE, NO GERMANY, NO ITALY, NO SPAIN*** FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813 RESTRICTIONS APPLY: NO GERMANY,NO ITALY,NO FRANCE,NO SPAIN Pictured: Paulina Porizkova BACKGRID USA 20 JUNE 2015 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Paulina Porizkova 'Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story' film premiere, New York, USA - 16 Jul 2018

Paulina Porizkova
Paulina Porizkova’Stillwater’ film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA – 26 Jul 2021. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

The beauty has been spending most of her time focusing on herself since her split with ex-boyfriend Aaron Sorkin, 60. Paulina confirmed the break-up on Instagram on July 20 and revealed that she was “grateful” for the relationship. “I’m so grateful for his presence in my life,” she wrote alongside a paparazzi snapshot of the two. “He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely ‘good.’”

She continued, “He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy,” she continued. “But it doesn’t matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather – we’re still a duck and a goose.” 