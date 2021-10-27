Nicole Kidman Kisses Keith Urban As She Wishes Him A Happy 54th Birthday In Sweet Tribute

Nicole Kidman celebrated Keith Urban’s birthday with the sweetest Instagram post. She wrapped around her husband and kissed him in a precious photo.

Keith Urban turned 54 on October 26, and Nicole Kidman sent him so much love in her birthday tribute to him. “Happiest of birthdays my love,” the 54-year-old actress captioned two Instagram photos. In the first photo, Nicole kisses Keith’s head while they’re on a boat. Keith looks so in love and content while in Nicole’s arms.

The second photo included four birthday balloons inside a stadium. It appears they may have had a date night out to see the Nashville Predators hockey team from the looks of the stadium.

Birthdays have a special place in Nicole and Keith’s hearts. Nicole revealed that the country singer actually proposed to her on her birthday. “He sat on the stoop of my New York apartment,” Nicole explained on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in September 2021. “I came out at 5 a.m. in the morning, and it was my birthday, and he had flowers. And that was it. I was a goner. I’m like, ‘Yes I’ll marry you.'”

Nicole and Keith have been happily married since 2006 and have two kids together: Sunday and Faith. She opened up about her marriage Keith in a recent October 2021 Harper’s Bazaar interview.

“We’re always working through stuff, but it’s very much love based, so there’s an enormous amount of give and take,” the Oscar winner said about her relationship with Keith. “I want him to have the best life he can have, and he responds the same way.” She added, “We really love parenting together.”

Nicole and Keith are very supportive of each other’s careers. Keith wrote and performed the song “Crimson Blue” for Nicole’s latest show, Nine Perfect Strangers. Nicole is also gearing up for the release of her new movie, Being the Ricardos, which will debut on December 21. She stars as the iconic TV actress Lucille Ball. Keith will kick off his Speed of Now world tour in 2022 after it was postponed due to COVID-19.