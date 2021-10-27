Listen

Isaiah Washington Claims Ellen Pompeo Was Paid To Be Silent About Patrick Dempsey’s Behavior

Isaiah Washington alleged that his ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ co-star ‘took $5 million dollars under the table’ to not let the world know about how allegedly ‘toxic’ Patrick Dempsey was on set, in a new radio interview.

Isaiah Washington, 58, is making some shocking claims about his time on the Grey’s Anatomy set and what was allegedly done to make outside people unaware of the “toxicity” on set. The actor revealed that his former co-star Ellen Pompeo, 51, had allegedly known about the supposed “terrorizing” behavior from their other co-star Patrick Dempsey, 55, and was paid to keep quiet about it, in a new interview.