‘Queens’ Preview: Cam’ron & Naomi Get Flirty During A Performance In 2001 — Watch

‘Queens’ is throwing it back to 2001! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 26 episode, the group takes the stage for a special performance and rapper Cam’ron joins them!

Queens is flashing back to the early 2000s! In 2001, the Nasty Bitches perform in San Diego. They kick off their performance with Cam’ron, who takes the stage wearing a long pink fur coat with a train. The crowd goes wild when he makes his way onto the stage.

The Nasty Bitches are singing a new song that features Cam’ron. They all look glam to the max. Naomi and Cam’ron share a flirty moment on stage during the performance. Could these two be sharing something off stage as well?

Cam’ron soon makes his way off the stage so the ladies can do their thing. Off in the distance is Eric, watching the performance with a keen eye.

In the premiere episode, the Nasty Bitches reunited after 20 years apart. Naomi, Jill, Brianna, and Valeria all went off to have very different lives, but fate pulled them back together. After their stellar comeback performance at the BET Awards, the Nasty Bitches returned to the limelight. They renamed their group Queens and teamed up with Lil Muffin. The episode ended with Queens and Lil Muffin going on a world tour together.

The series stars Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, Taylor Sele as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin, and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics. Cam’ron won’t just be a one-and-done appearance. The rapper is set to recur throughout the season.

The synopsis for the October 26 episode of Queens reads: “While Brianna deals with the shattering truths of her marriage, Jill risks losing the safe community she has built for herself when she decides it is time to stop living a lie and comes clean about who she really is. Meanwhile, after a fateful meeting with Cam’ron, Naomi struggles with finally putting herself first.” Queens airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.