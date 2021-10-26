See Pics

David Harbour Looks Unrecognizable Without Hair While Filming ‘We Have A Ghost’ — Photos

David Harbour
MEGA
David Harbour arrives at the season three premiere of "Stranger Things" at Santa Monica High School, in Santa Monica, Calif LA Premiere of "Stranger Things" Season 3, Santa Monica, USA - 28 Jun 2019
Celebs at the Champions for Change gala in New York. 17 Oct 2019 Pictured: Lily Allen, David Harbour. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA529605_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - "Stranger Things" star David Harbour and Lily Allen show major PDA as they passionately kiss and hold hands as they confirm they are a couple in Manhattan's Downtown area. The new couple had brunch at "Cafe Gitane", they shopped in Soho and finally made a stop at a Jewelry store in Chinatown. Pictured: Lily Allen, David Harbour BACKGRID USA 13 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - "Stranger Things" star David Harbour and Lily Allen show major PDA as they passionately kiss and hold hands as they confirm they are a couple in Manhattan's Downtown area. The new couple had brunch at "Cafe Gitane", they shopped in Soho and finally made a stop at a Jewelry store in Chinatown. Pictured: Lily Allen, David Harbour BACKGRID USA 13 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

David Harbour was spotted filming the upcoming Netflix film ‘We Have A Ghost’ on Monday and sported a mostly bald combover hairstyle while filming scenes in two different outfits.

David Harbour, 46, showed off a new look while filming his upcoming Netflix flick We Have a Ghost on Oct. 25. The actor, who is known for having a full head of hair, had a mostly bald combover hairstyle for the part he was playing on the set as well as a clean shaven face. He was also photographed in two different costumes as he got into his character, which appears to be worlds away from his role as rugged police chief Jim Hopper on Netflix’s popular science fiction series Stranger Things.

David Harbour
David Harbour on the set of ‘We Have A Ghost.’ (MEGA)

The talented star walked around in a white and brown plaid short-sleeved button-down shirt over a white top and brown pants for some of the scenes in the new feature. His second outfit included an orange short-sleeved button-down bowling style shirt that read “Ernest” in black letters over the left upper chest area and gray pants.

David Harbour
David Harbour in a different outfit while filming ‘We Have A Ghost.’ (MEGA)

Related Gallery

'Stranger Things' Then & Now: See How Millie Bobby Brown & More Have Grown Up Since Season 1

During his time on set, David seemed to be in good spirits and flashed many smiles while strolling around and exploring the locations he was filming in. He was also reportedly seen enjoying a soda as he was cooled down with a handheld fan.

In We Have A Ghost, David reportedly plays the character of Kevin, who finds out his house is being haunted by a ghost named Ernest. Kevin becomes an internet sensation but is then targeted by the CIA when he and Ernest “go rogue” to learn more about Ernest’s past, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In addition to David, the highly-anticipated movie also stars Anthony Mackie, Jennifer Coolidge and Tig Notaro.

David Harbour
David Harbour showing off his regular hair before his combover look for his new movie. (Shutterstock)

When David’s not working hard with his acting, he’s enjoying time with his lovely wife Lily Allen, 36. They both celebrated their one-year anniversary of marriage last month after tying the knot at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, NV. David gushed over his lady love in an interview with PEOPLE last year. “I married a beautiful, incredible woman who I love. I have never met someone who is so deeply kind as her. I’ve never felt so taken care of and cared for by another human being. She really is just a kind individual and I love that about her,” he told the outlet.