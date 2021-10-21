‘Double Shot At Love’ Preview: Claudelia Fears That She & Vinny Aren’t ‘On The Same Page’

Claudelia Zarate is excited when Vinny Guadagnino pulls her aside for one-on-one time in this ‘Double Shot at Love’ sneak peek — but she leaves the conversation second-guessing their relationship.

Vinny Guadagnino is securing his connections on the upcoming Oct. 21 episode of Double Shot at Love, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. During a pool party with the ladies, Vinny pulls Claudelia Zarate aside to talk. “I haven’t had a chance to talk to Claudelia in a while,” Vinny explains. “I like Claudelia a lot. I’m not sure if it’s as strong as the connections I have with the others, but there is something there.”

Claudelia is thrilled about the one-on-one time, especially since it comes amidst drama between the women in the house. “I finally get some time with Vinny,” she gushes. “I am here for him and I wanna get to know him and I’m not going to do that in a house full of girls when I don’t see him every single day of every minute.” Claudelia tells Vinny that she’s excited to stop dealing with the drama and “get to know each other.”

However, Vinny is interested in knowing what’s going on between the ladies. “How are you with the division and cliques and all that stuff?” he asks. “What do you feel about that? I don’t know if you have any advice or insight for me from being in the house about people or anything?” Claudelia isn’t having it. “I’m not here to waste time talking about other girls during our conversation,” she tells Vinny. “I don’t want you to think I’m just here for fun. I’m here for you.”

The conversation basically ends there, as Claudelia and Vinny awkwardly hug before going their separate ways. In her confessional, Claudelia rants about why she’s upset over what went down. “I don’t want to talk about girls in the suite when I’m literally having a conversation about me and [him],” she explains. “That rubbed me super, super wrong. I just feel like after that conversation we had, we’re not on the same page.”

We’ll have to wait and see how this turns out for Vinny and Claudelia! Double Shot at Love airs on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. on MTV following Floribama Shore.