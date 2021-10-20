‘Clash of the Cover Bands’ Ester Dean Says Pal Rebel Wilson Is Just As ‘Sassy’ After Losing 60 Lbs.

Bellas forever! ‘Clash of the Cover Bands’ judge Ester Dean spoke with HollywoodLife about how Rebel Wilson has ‘always been sexy’ – even before her astounding weight loss – and she’s still ‘that B.’

“I love Rebel [Wilson],” Ester Dean told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on IG Live. Ester spoke with HL about her new E! music competition series, Clash of the Cover Bands, and the conversation turned to her Pitch Perfect costar. “Rebel was my first friend on Pitch Perfect,” said Ester. “We sat next to each other. We both were talking about business. And I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m thinking about buying this house,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh, I might try to buy me this house,’ and all of a sudden, the cameras rolled, and we’re sitting next to each other and then she supports me, I support her. My sister DeeDee talks to her all of the time, so it’s just a friendship, and I keep saying it’s a friendship that happened on set.”

Since making that friendship on the set of Pitch Perfect, Ester and Rebel have gone on quite a journey, respectively. In addition to judging the Clash of the Cover Bands and appearing in all the Pitch Perfect sequels, Ester has continued her career as one of the most in-demand songwriters and producers. Rebel has also seen her career reach new levels, and recently, she achieved personal success in losing more than 60 lbs. Though Rebel is a bit trimmer these days, Ester thinks that her costar has always been hot and full of badass attitude.

“I think Rebel has basically been who she’s always been,” said Ester. “Everybody sees her in a different light, but she’s always been sexy, she’s always been sassy. No matter what weight or new weight, she’s been that B for a long time.”

While speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, Ester dished on the Pitch Perfect TV show, what her character, Cynthia Rose, would be doing today, and why she – like everyone else – wants new music from Britney Spears.

Hollywood Life: The [Pitch Perfect] TV show has been green-lit officially. If you’re asked to be on it, would you?

Absolutely! Absolutely. I’m so excited for Elizabeth Banks. I’m excited for Adam. I’m excited for Pitch Perfect because this means that the girl that wanted to be on Pitch Perfect 1, 2, and 3, the girls that didn’t even know they were singers, but now they’re in acapella groups — Pitch Perfect makes a wide range of casting. There were so many people cast in each movie because you need all of the singers, you need all of the dancers, you need all of the actresses. It’s a really big production, so I’m excited.

You guys have reunited a lot on social media. Is there something to be said about a potential 4th installment, or are you guys just teasing?

Rebel’s always a tease, so just know that! Rebel is a tease, but the thing is, we long for that. It was just great years for us, so we long for that. We long to be another installation of Pitch Perfect. Pitch Perfect 4 is probably everybody’s dream. So, we’re dreaming, but we want it.

Do you think it’s going to happen, and what’s the hold up?

I think the fact that the fans want it to happen, in life, it’s going to happen. In life, it is going to happen. It’s a manifestation. It’s going to happen.

Do you guys talk about doing things, whether it’s on camera or not, on social media, maybe?

Well, when we do things, we do things as friends, so after each time we got out of the movie, we would go and see each other, and it’s just a love. It’s a friendship. It’s a friendship that grew on a set, and we all support each other. They support me. They support ‘Clash of the Cover Bands.’ When I Instagram, I have to hashtag ten names!

Rebel looks incredible! As her friend, how proud are you of her?

Where do you think Cynthia would be today?

Cynthia would be here with Ester Dean because she would start doing music and stuff like that, so I really am Cynthia Rose. Even when I was playing it in the movie, I was really giving ‘yall Ester Dean as Cynthia Rose, I was able to be androgynous, but still girly, still don’t really care where you place her, and I feel like that’s where Cynthia Rose was and is.

What’s it like doing [Clash of the Cover Bands]?

At the end of the day, you get to go see a concert. I felt the music like I was watching [Jennifer Lopez] right there.

How does this show separate from the rest?

When Dolly Parton came on the stage, I got the same chills as if the real Dolly Parton were to come out on the stage, so and then they battle each other, and one artist battles another artist, and they’re doing wardrobe changes. It’s insane! It is the best thing ever. Jimmy Fallon knows how to put the show together!

You’ve worked with some pretty big names in. your career — Katy Perry, Rihanna — What are they like?

I’m not going to tell you what each and everybody is like! You have to meet them. Maybe that’s what I need to tell people. You have to meet them. I think you want to meet them. I think you should do everything in your power to go see your artist in concert.

Rihanna supposedly has some new music in the works — Have you heard anything?

Next question!

You’ve also worked with Britney Spears. If she started making new music again, would you like to write for her again?

Everybody who wants to sing, I want to sing with them. I believe that music is a very, very, very strong healer. I want to work with everybody, so c’mon, Britney.

