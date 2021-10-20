Chelsea Houska Stuns In White Mini Dress For Girls’ Weekend In Napa — Photos

‘Teen Mom 2’ alum Chelsea Houska had a wild weekend in Napa with her closest girlfriends, and she shared the photos for all to enjoy.

Chelsea Houska, 30, confessed she’s “gonna need” a nap after a long weekend in Napa, California with her friends. The Teen Mom 2 alum took to Instagram on Oct. 18 to make the big reveal, but she also shared photos from her getaway and she looks amazing.

In the photos seen below, Chelsea is wearing a white mini dress, a cowgirl hat, mirrored sunglasses and black boots. She’s also holding a wine glass in various images, which we love, since she was wine tasting in Napa Valley. “I’m gonna need a Napa after this weekend,” Chelsea jokingly captioned the shots earlier this week.

And after Chelsea posted the photos online, her former Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry commented, “Girl! You look so good! A whole vibe!” But she wasn’t the only one who loved Chelsea’s look. “I like your Louie bag,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “You look amazing!! please link this outfit! Specifically the tshirt dress”.

This fun-filled getaway comes just a few weeks after Chelsea celebrated her 30th birthday with husband Cole DeBoer. She actually called him “the best man in the entire world” when he surprised her with a private romantic barn dance. “Im 1000% sure I married the best man in the entire world. swipe to see how he surprised me the other night,” Chelsea captioned her post from late August, when she gave fans a sneak peek at Cole’s surprise for her.

Chelsea, who welcomed a baby girl in early 2021, made the decision to leave Teen Mom 2 in November 2020. Chelsea didn’t want to share her daughter Aubree Lind‘s private pre-teen moments with the world. “There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” Chelsea told E! News at the time.