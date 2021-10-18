See Pic

Ant Anstead Shares A ‘Magical’ Kiss With Renée Zellweger While Visiting Her In New Orleans

News Writer

Ant Anstead visited girlfriend Renée Zellweger in New Orleans while she filmed ‘The Thing About Pam’ — and graced fans with a photo of the two kissing!

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger have taken their love to New Orleans. The British TV presenter, 42, paid a visit to his Oscar winner girlfriend, 52, while she filmed her upcoming true crime limited series The Thing About Pam in Louisiana. Ant shared a snapshot with Renée on Instagram on October 18, calling his girlfriend of four months “magical.”

“WOW there is something very special about New Orleans!” he captioned the post. “The late night wandering, the mind blowing history this nerd loves, the architecture, the blend of cultures, the food, the people, the smells and noises! All made made better by magical company to share it with.” The two share a kiss in the snapshot, where Renée could be seen in a blue baseball cap, her hair held back with a scrunchy.

The actress has been in Louisiana since the beginning of the month to film her upcoming NBC limited series centered on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria. Renée takes on the title role of convicted serial killer Pam Hupp, who in July was charged with first degree murder in connection to Betsy’s death. (Pam is currently serving a life sentence for a separate murder.)

As for Ant and Renée, the two have been dating since June after meeting on set of the Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride, which follows A-list celebrities as they surprise their loved ones with the cars of their dreams. Ant co-hosts the series with Cristy Lee; Renée appears in the first season, as well as  Mary J. BligeOctavia Spencer, and James Marsden.

In September, Ant opened up about the romance during his interview with  PEOPLE (the TV show!), revealing that he was “grateful” for the relationship. “I mean, there’s no hiding it,” Ant said of their coupling. “Everyone knows that Renée and I are dating. I’m really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them.” Ant added, “And that’s what happened in this case. I’m grateful for that.”