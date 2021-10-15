Vicki Gunvalson Accuses Ex Of Cheating On Her With Younger Woman In Explosive Post: ‘He Used Me’

Vicki Gunvalson has claimed her ex-fiance Steve Lodge cheated on her with a younger woman, prior to the pair calling off their engagement.

Vicki Gunvalson has publicly accused her ex fiancé Steve Lodge, 63, of cheating on her, in an explosive Instagram rant. The 59-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram after her pal Tamra Judge shared a selfie accompanied by a lengthy caption in which she joked she would be “screening all guys that want to date Ms. Gunvalson in the future.” Vicki replied, “My picker is obviously off … Unfollow Steve if you are.”

She then responded to multiple fans in the comments section, writing, “While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico! He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting.” She then claimed that Steve “used” her and that he was “dating a 36-year-old” prior to their split. “While sleeping in your bed running for governor, using your followers. #Unfollow.”

When another fan directly asked whether Steve was “cheating,” the reality TV star replied, “Yep.” Her politician ex then issued a statement to Us Weekly, refuting Vicki’s claims. “The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media is very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least,” he told the outlet on October 15. “But I cannot say I’m surprised.”

He continued, “With that being said, I still wish her all the best.” In Tamra’s original post, she urged her friend to “get out of bed” and “go whoop it up … I hate to see you so sad, he isn’t worth it girl. Especially after what you found out last night! You are beautiful , you are strong , you are smart! Don’t let anyone tell you any different.”

These new claims come just a couple of weeks after HollywoodLife reported that Vicki was inconsolable and “constantly crying,” on the Bravo set after news of their breakup was made public. “She was really struggling. She shared the Steve breakup with the ladies upon arrival. She was so upset and constantly crying that she could barely participate in anything because she was so upset. The ladies tried very hard with her and to include her, but to no avail. She wanted to be left alone,” the source said.