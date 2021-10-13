Offset Buys Cardi B A House In Dominican Republic With A Rooftop Pool For Her 29th Birthday

Offset revealed his incredible present while speaking in a microphone and showing a video presentation in the middle of his wife Cardi B’s star-studded 29th birthday party.

Offset, 29, shocked everyone on the night of Oct. 11 when he surprised Cardi B with the birthday gift of a lifetime! The rapper bought his wife, who just turned 29, an incredible house in the Dominican Republic that includes a rooftop pool and he revealed the amazing news in front of her and her party guests during a video presentation. He spoke into a microphone during the celebration and explained that he wanted to give Cardi something extra special after the big year that they had. Check out a video of the show-stopping moment HERE!

Offset’s choice to buy a home for Cardi in the Dominican Republic is not that surprising considering it’s where her family is from. TMZ reported the new digs are in a nice and private area that’s secluded and surrounded by palm trees. How nice!

In addition to Offset’s big announcement, Cardi’s birthday bash seemed to be full of memorable moments with all kinds of celebs. Some of the people who attended include Tiffany Haddish, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Lizzo, Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson, Chance the Rapper, Winnie Harlow, Karrueche Tran, PnB Rock, Anitta, Larsa Pippen and Trey Songz.

The party had a Caribbean “dancehall” theme and the guests were reportedly served delicious food like jerk chicken, oxtail, rice and plantains to go with tequila and vodka cocktails. The woman of the hour looked stylish and sexy in a low-cut top and hot pants and tights with holes that helped her flaunt her toned figure. She also had her hair in curls and rocked epic makeup that included rose-gold shadow on her lids, which had long dramatic eyelashes.

When Cardi’s not busy celebrating turning another year old, she’s spending quality time with her two children, including daughter Kulture, 4, and her new baby boy who was born on Sept. 4. We have yet to know a lot about the latter, but from the look on Cardi’s face recently, we can tell the bundle of joy only added even more happiness to her brood!