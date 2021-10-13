See Pics

Melinda Gates Joins Gorgeous Daughter Jennifer, 25, Before Her Weekend Wedding In NYC

Jennifer Gates, Melinda Gates
Shutterstock
Bill and Melinda Gates pose for a photo in Kirkland, Wash. From their perch as the "unofficial deans" of big-ticket philanthropy, it's business as usual for the Gates amid questions about whether altruism by the wealthy is a force for good. They are speaking out as their annual letter reviewing their work and vision is released. This year's note focused on 2018's surprises in the areas where the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are involved, including global health and development and U.S. education and poverty Bill Gates Philanthropy Criticism, Kirkland, USA - 31 Jan 2019
Bill Gates, Melinda Gates. Bill and Melinda Gates are interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The couple, whose foundation has the largest endowment in the world, are pushing back against a new wave of criticism about whether billionaire philanthropy is a force for good. They said they're not fazed by recent blowback against wealthy giving, including viral moments at the World Economic Forum and the shifting political conversation about taxes and socialism Bill Gates Philanthropy Criticism, Kirkland, USA - 31 Jan 2019
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates GoalKeepers event, New York, USA - 26 Sep 2018
Former President Barack Obama, left, speaks with Bill Gates, right, and his wife Melinda Gates, during a conversation at the Goalkeepers Conference hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in New York Obama Gates Foundation, New York, USA - 20 Sep 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Melinda Gates and her daughter Jennifer were spotted dressed to impress while arriving at Manhattan’s iconic Plaza Hotel on Wednesday.

Melinda Gates, 57, is by her daughter Jennifer Gates‘ side just days before she gets hitched. The doting mom was photographed walking with the 25-year-old beauty, whom she shares with ex-husband Bill Gates, 65, outside of the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Oct. 13. She wore a stylish pink sleeveless mini dress with a matching wrap and heels while the bride-to-be wore a short-sleeved long white lace dress and heels. Check out the pics HERE!

Jennifer’s fiance Nayel Nassar, 30, was also spotted in the Big Apple at one point. He was sitting in a car and was all smiles while hanging out with his soon-to-be wife as they arrived in the “city that never sleeps,” where their nuptials will take place this weekend. The Gates family at the hotel were reportedly accompanied by heavy security, including seven guards and four vehicles.

Jennifer Gates, Melinda Gates
Jennifer Gates and Melinda Gates pose at a previous event. (Shutterstock)

Before spending time with Melinda, Jennifer was seen grabbing coffee in Manhattan with an unidentified friend. She also reportedly walked around the streets before heading into Sania’s Brow Bar, where she stayed for 20 minutes. The gorgeous gal also had fun at a pre-wedding party thrown by her mom last month

Jennifer’s latest sightings aren’t too surprising considering she’s been getting ready for her highly-anticipated wedding in the area. She and millionaire equestrian Nayel are reportedly set to exchange vows at her horse farm in Westchester County on Saturday and many of her family members, including her parents, who made headlines with their split earlier this year.

Jennifer Gates
Jennifer Gates is set to get married on Oct. 16. (Shutterstock)

Jennifer’s farm, where the wedding will reportedly take place, was gifted to her by her wealthy parents after she graduated from Stanford University. Large pavilions with floor-to-ceiling glass windows were seen being set up at the location, which is 124 acres and has a value of $16 million, just days before the ceremony, so it’s clear to see that a beautiful setting is definitely expected!