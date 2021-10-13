Kylie Jenner Gives Fans A Sneak Peek At Daughter Stormi’s New Playroom In $36 Million Mansion

Stormi Webster is getting a new playroom! Kylie Jenner shared a video of her daughter’s cute little hideout during the construction process.

Stormi Webster’s new playroom will likely be more extravagant than your one-bedroom apartment. Kylie Jenner gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at her 3-year-old daughter’s playroom from her $36 million Los Angeles mansion on Wednesday, Oct. 13, sharing a brief video of the construction process on Instagram Story.

Covered in a tarp ahead of painting, the room has darling arched bookshelves built into the walls and some circles cut out on the top floor leveling. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, wrote that she “can’t wait” for the room to come together in the video.

The playroom will make a good hideout for baby number two one day, too. Kylie is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. She confirmed her pregnancy on September 7, sharing an Instagram video that chronicled her pregnancy journey thus far, including undergoing an ultrasound alongside Stormi and breaking the news to mom Kris Jenner.

The on-again, off-again couple, who split in 2019, have not publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship; but a source previously told HollywoodLife that Kylie and Travis are back together and “madly in love.” The source said, “Kylie and Travis have a great relationship. They’re together and madly in love, but it’s enigmatic.”

The two have apparently been trying for a second child for quite some time now. “She loves how involved he is with Stormi,” the source continued. “That’s part of the reason they’re having another. Travis and Kylie truly get along and have such respect for each other. . . Kylie has always wanted to expand her family as she loves being a mother, so she is super happy.”

The reality star has been vocal about her desire to have a lot of children. Back in October 2018, Kylie appeared in a makeup tutorial alongside makeup artist James Charles and said she wanted seven children. “I do want to have more but when is the question,” Kylie said, adding that she wanted to give Stormi sisters. “I want like seven girls and then maybe I’ll consider a boy.”

Kylie has yet to divulge the gender of baby number two, but fans have theorized that her baby will be a boy, citing one particular Instagram post that made good use of blue heart emojis.