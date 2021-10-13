Watch

Kylie Jenner Gives Fans A Sneak Peek At Daughter Stormi’s New Playroom In $36 Million Mansion

kylie jenner and stormi
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner takes baby stormy out and about in NYC Pictured: Ref: SPL5085942 040519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi arrive to lunch together for 1st time since 2nd pregnancy news as they were all smiles at JG Melon in New York City. 10 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA785769_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Recording artist Travis Scott, from left, daughter Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17, in New York Parsons 2021 Benefit, New York, United States - 15 Jun 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
News Writer

Stormi Webster is getting a new playroom! Kylie Jenner shared a video of her daughter’s cute little hideout during the construction process.

Stormi Webster’s new playroom will likely be more extravagant than your one-bedroom apartment. Kylie Jenner gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at her 3-year-old daughter’s playroom from her $36 million Los Angeles mansion on Wednesday, Oct. 13, sharing a brief video of the construction process on Instagram Story.

Covered in a tarp ahead of painting, the room has darling arched bookshelves built into the walls and some circles cut out on the top floor leveling. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, wrote that she “can’t wait” for the room to come together in the video.

The playroom will make a good hideout for baby number two one day, too. Kylie is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. She confirmed her pregnancy on September 7, sharing an Instagram video that chronicled her pregnancy journey thus far, including undergoing an ultrasound alongside Stormi and breaking the news to mom Kris Jenner.

The on-again, off-again couple, who split in 2019, have not publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship; but a source previously told HollywoodLife that Kylie and Travis are back together and “madly in love.” The source said, “Kylie and Travis have a great relationship. They’re together and madly in love, but it’s enigmatic.”

Related Gallery

25 Adorable Photos Of The KarJenner Moms & Their Kids: Kylie, Stormi & More

Billionaire Mom, Kylie Jenner takes daughter Stormi Webster for dinner at celeb Hotspot 'Giorgio Baldi' Italian Restaurant in Santa Monica. 14 Nov 2020 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA715237_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian is walking with her children North, Saint and friend on Fifth Avenue then they are shopping three hours at Saks Store few days before Christmas in New York, NY on December 22, 2019. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North West,Saint West Ref: SPL5137115 221219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and daughter True are spotted at the airport getting ready to fly out of Boston ahead of Christmas. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The two have apparently been trying for a second child for quite some time now. “She loves how involved he is with Stormi,” the source continued. “That’s part of the reason they’re having another. Travis and Kylie truly get along and have such respect for each other. . . Kylie has always wanted to expand her family as she loves being a mother, so she is super happy.”

The reality star has been vocal about her desire to have a lot of children. Back in October 2018, Kylie appeared in a makeup tutorial alongside makeup artist James Charles and said she wanted seven children. “I do want to have more but when is the question,” Kylie said, adding that she wanted to give Stormi sisters. “I want like seven girls and then maybe I’ll consider a boy.”

Kylie has yet to divulge the gender of baby number two, but fans have theorized that her baby will be a boy, citing one particular Instagram post that made good use of blue heart emojis.