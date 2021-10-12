‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kayla Sessler’s Ex-Boyfriend Thinks He May Be Izaiah’s Dad

Kayla’s dream of a drama-free future was crushed during the Oct. 12 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’, when an ex said he may be Izaiah’s dad.

Kayla Sessler‘s ex-boyfriend, Ryan, unexpectedly popped up during the Oct. 12 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, when he revealed that he might actually be Izaiah’s dad. He and Kayla had sex the same month that she conceived Izaiah, but for some reason, she never suspected that Ryan was Izaiah’s dad. She just always assumed Stephan Alexander was Izaiah’s father.

However, when Kayla showed her mom a photo of Ryan, her mom said Izaiah looks just like Ryan. Then, when Kayla’s mom asked her how Luke‘s been processing this information, since he was planning on adopting Izaiah, Kayla seemed to say that she hadn’t told him yet because it happened before they met. Um what?! Kayla’s mom explained that Luke should know — especially since Kayla basically said Luke would revert back to being just a “bonus dad” to Izaiah if Ryan is, in fact, the little boy’s father. Poor Luke.

By the episode’s end, Kayla hadn’t yet met up with Ryan, but she told them they could get together to discuss him taking a DNA test.

All of a sudden Kayla hears from her ex Ryan, who suspects that he could be Izaiah’s father and requests a DNA test. 👀 #YoungandPregnant pic.twitter.com/eaViRktZNs — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 12, 2021

In other Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant news: Rachel Beavers‘ constant fighting with her mom went from bad to worse, as their latest argument led to Rachel moving out of her mom’s house. Kiaya attempted to be the peacemaker between her mom and Carla; with disastrous results. Brianna Jaramillo applied to two jobs to make more money, but she bombed both interviews. Finally, Kayla J and her former partner, Makel, fought while taking their daughter to and from school, leading her to suspect they may need some time apart.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant air Tuesdays at 9pm on MTV.