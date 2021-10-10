News

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Sweetly PDAs With Husband Cooke Maroney In A White Tank Top – Photos

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney
BrosNYC / BACKGRID BrosNYC / BACKGRID
Jennifer Lawrence is photographed this evening showing her giant engagement ring while holding hands with her fiancee Cooke Maroney after having dinner with friends at Chef's Club restaurant in New York City. Cooke at some point came out few times to smoke a cigarette and having a conversation with a lady outside the restaurant Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5067100 240219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Jennifer Lawrence shows off her baby bump when leaving Madison Square Garden after attending the NYC Still Rising comedy show Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence Ref: SPL5255412 120921 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Jennifer Lawrence shows off her baby bump when leaving Madison Square Garden after attending the NYC Still Rising comedy show Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence Ref: SPL5255412 120921 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Jennifer Lawrence in sweats goes on a power walk with husband Cooke Maroney in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park. The happy couple spent more than an hour walking along the riverfront. 24 May 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA757256_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.

Jennifer Lawrence shows off her growing baby bump in a sweet PDA moment with husband Cooke Maroney while out and about in NYC.

A pregnant Jennifer Lawrence was positively glowing while smooching her husband Cooke Maroney in New York City on Friday, October 8. The couple affectionately held onto each other as they waited outside of a Manhattan restaurant. Jennifer showed off her ever-growing baby bump in a casual white tank top paired with black leggings and a layered set of necklaces for an ultra-chic laid back look. Cooke, ever the stylish art gallerist, looked picture-perfect as he seemingly matched JLaw’s outfit in a white t-shirt and dark pants ensemble. We know – our hearts are melting too!

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence shows off baby bump while smooching husband Cooke Maroney in NYC. (BrosNYC / BACKGRID)

The 31-year old Oscar-winning actress has been quite active while bouncing around New York City lately. On Saturday October 2, the Silver Linings Playbook star took to the streets with gal pal Amy Schumer for the fifth annual Women’s March to fight for women’s reproductive rights and denounce the recently passed near-total abortion ban in Texas. For a woman who’s a few months pregnant, taking the time to march for the rights of women around the country is pretty impressive. Just saying!

Cooke, 37, and Jennifer have been together since 2018. The happy couple got engaged the following year and married in a quaint Rhode Island ceremony on October 19, 2019. (Happy early anniversary guys!) Their wedding was no less than a star-studded affair including guests like, Kris Jenner, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone and Mary-Kate Olsen. And clearly Jennifer and Cooke are thriving. It seems like every time they’re spotted out together, they look happier than ever, usually with Jen grinning from ear-to-ear that she found her person.

Related Gallery

Pregnant Celebrities In Sheer Outfits: Photos Of Kylie Jenner & More

Kim Kardashian West LACMA Art and Film Gala, Los Angeles, America - 07 Nov 2015 WEARING GIVENCHY
New York, NY - Kylie Jenner takes a page out of older sister Kim's book and steps out in NYC showing off her growing baby bump in a sheer bodysuit. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ciara Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020 Wearing Ralph and Russo

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney out and about in NYC. (SplashNews)

The actress has taken time off from acting in recent years to focus on just living her life. Jen’s last movie was 2018’s Dark Phoenix opposite Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Before that she was in the Russian spy thriller Red Sparrow. As for her latest projects, JLaw is set to star in new films Don’t Look Up opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, which is set to be released sometime in 2021, as well as American drama Red, White & Water, which has yet to nab a release date. Looks like we’ll be getting another dose of JLaw on the big screen soon – and we can’t wait!

 