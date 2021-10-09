Pregnant Kylie Jenner Visits A Pumpkin Patch With Stormi, 3, & Niece True, 3 — Cute Photos

Kylie Jenner kept a low profile while visiting a pumpkin patch with Stormi and her cousin True. She covered up her baby bump with a long, grey coat.

Kylie Jenner, 24, may be expecting her second child, but she covered up her baby bump when she stepped out with mini-me daughter Stormi Webster, 3, and her niece True, 3 — see all the pics here. The trio visited a pumpkin patch at Underwood Family Farms on October 9, and Kylie was seen rocking a floor length grey coat. She paired the structured duster with a grey mock-neck top and matching grey leggings. Her raven tresses were worn in a long sleek style and parted down the middle, as she enjoyed the Fall fun in the San Fernando Valley.

While inside, Stormi and True were seen feeding some ducks before frolicking around the farm and playing amongst the hay bales. As fans would know, Kylie recently bared her baby bump in a crop top for a mirror selfie, after revealing she’s expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott. A source recently told HollywoodLife that Kylie is thrilled about expanding her family. “Kylie has always wanted to expand her family as she loves being a mother,” our source said. “So she is super happy to be pregnant with baby number two.” Another inside told us that “this pregnancy is bringing out something different in Travis and actually getting them closer.”

On the other side of the country, her big sis Kim Kardashian, 40, is gearing up to host Saturday Night Live. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians is set to make history as the first-ever reality star to host SNL and HollywoodLife recently learned that no jokes are off the table! “Kim is very nervous about doing SNL because she wants to really knock it out of the park. She wants to prove to herself and any haters that it was worth it for her to be asked to do the show,” a source told HL.

“One thing she has done and to put the cast at ease is that she has told them that any idea is a good idea, and they can absolutely present her anything and she is willing to make fun of herself and she has mentioned that nothing is off-limits,” the insider dished, adding, “She wants the best idea to win, and she wants to really make it a fun show. If they want to make fun of her family and have some family members on the show, she is all for it.