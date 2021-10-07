Zendaya Stuns In Hip-Hugging Dress With Gold Breastplate At Women In Film Honors — Photos

Looking gorgeous! Zendaya walked the red carpet at the Women in Film Honors on Oct. 6 in a figure-hugging gown, which featured a dramatic gold breastplate.

Zendaya knows how to stand out on a red carpet, and she did just that while attending the 2021 Women In Film Honors Gala on Oct. 6. From the back, Zendaya’s grey, ankle-length dress looked rather simple and casual. However, in the front, it was accentuated by a heavy gold breastplate, which sat cross the front midsection of the gown. Zendaya paired the ensemble with gold, pointy-toed heels to match, and also wore dangling gold earrings.

The actress’ look was complete with her hair slicked back into an updo. The locks were parted deep to one side and pulled back. She work dark mascara and eyeliner, along with smokey gold eyeshadow to match the rest of her look. As always, Zendaya struck fierce poses on the red carpet as she showed off her absolutely flawless look.

The Women in Film Honors, which were previously known as the Crystal + Lucy Awards, took place at the Academy Museum. Zendaya and her frequent collaborator, Ashley Levinson, were honored at the event, along with Marlee Matlin and Coda filmmaker Sian Hader, as well as Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder from Hacks. Zendaya and Ashley were recognized for “disrupting the imbalanced, traditional systems of compensation and ownership with the shared equity model of their film, Malcolm & Marie.”

“We are honoring these [three] pairs of women with the Crystal Award to reflect the collective effort it takes to transform this industry into one that rewards equality and succeeds as it becomes more inclusive,” the Executive Director of Women in Film explained in September. “Even in the most difficult of times, these women have taken steps forward towards a more ideal future.”

Zendaya is currently hard at work filming the second season of Euphoria. In fact, she even missed the Met Gala due to her busy filming schedule, and celebrated her 25th birthday on-set. The premiere date for the second season has not been confirmed.