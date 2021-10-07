Watch

Barbara Corcoran Backtracks Fat Joke On ‘The View’: ‘I’m Really Very Sorry’

Barbara Corcoran, Whoopi Goldberg
Shutterstock
Barbara Corcoran TV personality Barbara Corcoran poses for a portrait in New York People Barbara Corcoran, New York, USA
Barbara Corcoran arrives at night one of the Television Academy's 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Television Academy's 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Arrivals - Night One, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Sep 2019
Barbara Corcoran Barbara Corcoran trims cut flowers in the the kitchen of her Park Ave. apartment, in New York People Corcoran, New York, USA
Barbara Corcoran Entertainment Weekly/ABC Upfronts Party, New York, America - 15 May 2012 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Shark Tank’ host apologized for making an insensitive joke at Whoopi Goldberg’s expense in a tweeted video.

Barbara Corcoran, 72, acknowledged that she stepped over the line during the Thursday October 7 episode of The View. The Shark Tank host had made a crack about co-host Whoopi Goldberg65, and her weight. Barbara took to her Twitter on Thursday afternoon to offer a sincere apology to Whoopi and anyone who may have been hurt by her off-the-cuff comment, after fans called her out on Twitter.

Shortly after the episode aired, Barbara tweeted an apology video both to The View host and anyone else who she could’ve hurt. “I just came back from The View, and saw my old friend Whoopi. As you well know, she has a phenomenal sense of humor, and I’ve known Whoopi for years. I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realize, wasn’t funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry,” she said. She also included another message along with the video, writing, “Love ya Whoopi,” with a heart emoji.

The co-hosts and Shark Tank judges were talking about an entrepreneur on the reality show, who had come up with a new pair of jeans, and Whoopi remarked that she wanted to try them. “Will they fit this covid?” Whoopi asked. “If they fit two covid butts, we’ll be fine!” Barbara chimed in with a joke that made light of Whoopi’s weight. “When you get finished with those jeans and decide you don’t like them, give them to me. I’m going to make two pairs!” she said.

Barbara Corcoran released an apology video after making fun of Whoopi’s weight on ‘The View.’ (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Whoopi Goldberg -- PICS

American actress Whoopi Goldberg poses for photographers at the 2020 Pirelli Calendar event in Verona, Italy Pirelli Calendar, Verona, Italy - 03 Dec 2019
Whoopi Goldberg attends the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway opening at the Lyric Theatre, in New York "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway Opening, New York, USA - 22 Apr 2018
Whoopi Goldberg 'Good Omens' TV show panel, New York Comic Con, USA - 06 Oct 2018

Whoopi’s co-host Ana Navarro quickly came to Whoopi’s defense and made a remark about the multi-colored outfit that Barbara was wearing. “Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV!” she said, and it appeared to defuse the situation a little bit, after there was a moment of tension. Whoopi then mentioned that the show was going to a commercial break, and made a comment that the Shark Tank judge’s segment was over. “We’ll be right back! Barbara won’t, but we will,” she said.