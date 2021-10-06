News

Donald Trump Asked If I Was ‘Good In Bed,’ Claims Stephanie Grisham, His Former Press Secretary

stephanie grisham
SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, watches as President Donald Trump and the first lady greet attendees during the annual Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn, in Washington Trump, Washington, USA - 21 Jun 2019
Stephanie Grisham and Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Michael Gove arrive through the East Gallery during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, on day one of the US President's three day state visit to the UK US President Donald Trump state visit to London, UK - 03 Jun 2019
Stephanie Grisham, Press Secretary and Communications Director for First lady of the United States Melania Trump, attends the Congressional Picnic for Members of Congress and their families at The White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 21 June 2019. United States President Donald J. Trump and First lady Melania Trump host a Congressional Picnic for Members of Congress and their families at The White House, Washington, USA - 21 Jun 2019
Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, stands at Orlando International Airport ahead of President Donald Trump's re-election kickoff rally at the Amway Center, in Orlando, Fla Trump, Orlando, USA - 18 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

Stephanie Grisham’s new memoir ‘I’ll Take Your Questions Now’ recounts Donald Trump’s inappropriate behavior towards female staffers, including one awkward exchange he had with her boyfriend.

Former White House official Stephanie Grisham’s new memoir paints a bleak portrait of her days in the Trump White House. Grisham, 45, released I’ll Take Your Questions Now on October 5, which chronicles her time as a press secretary to Donald Trump and chief of staff to former First Lady Melania. In one particular chapter, Grisham recounts Trump’s inappropriate behavior with female staffers, including one improper exchange the former president had with her boyfriend.

stephanie grisham
Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham (SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

In the “Boys Will Be Boys” chapter, Grisham wrote that “nobody in the White House loved gossip more than Donald Trump.” So when she began dating her boyfriend, the former press secretary maintained that it became a major point of topic with Trump — so much so that he reportedly once asked her partner an intrusive question while on Air Force One. “After the president found out that we were dating, he constantly asked me how things were going and told me what a good-looking couple we were,” Grisham wrote.

“My boyfriend even told me that on an Air Force One flight, as they had been listening to music, Trump had asked him if I was good in bed,” she continued, going on to detail the president’s interest in a young female staffer. “When I was press secretary, I began to notice that he was taking an unusual interest in a young, highly attractive press wrangler on my team. . . I do not know if and am not alleging that anything happened between the president and the woman.”

Related Gallery

Donald Trump’s Most Ridiculous Presidential Photos -- SEE PICS

United States President Donald J. Trump presents the Medal of Freedom to Dan Gable, a two-time NCAA Division I national champion, a world gold medalist, and an Olympic gold medalist, in the in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, Monday, December 7, 2020. Afterwards he took questions about the election and the health of Rudy Giuliani. Credit: Doug Mills / Pool via CNP. 07 Dec 2020 Pictured: Dan Gable, a two-time NCAA Division I national champion, a world gold medalist, and an Olympic gold medalist, masked remarks after being awarded the Medal of Freedom by United States President Donald J. Trumpin the in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, Monday, December 7, 2020. Afterwards he took questions about the election and the health of Rudy Giuliani. Credit: Doug Mills / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Doug Mills - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA719804_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
President Donald Trump participates in a round of golf at the Trump National Golf Course on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Sterling, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Clyde, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

donald trump
Donald Trump (ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

“What I do know is that he behaved inappropriately,” the excerpt continued. “If the president didn’t see her with the press corps, he would ask me where she was. He would ask me if she were coming along with us on foreign trips. When she did come along on trips. he often asked me to bring her to his office cabin in the aircraft, which he’d rarely done with anyone else.” Grisham wrote that the “whole thing never felt quite right.”

The excerpt is hardly the only bombshell revelation from the memoir. Grisham likened the Trump White House to a “clown car on fire running at full speed into a warehouse of fireworks,” dishing on everything from Melania’s frustration with stepdaughter Ivanka (whom she reportedly referred to as “The Princess”) to Trump’s “terrifying” temper. Never one to stay quiet, Trump has hit back at the “untrue” memoir, releasing a statement that called Grisham “angry and bitter.”

“Stephanie didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning. She became very angry and bitter after her break up and as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about,” his statement read, in part. “She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things.”