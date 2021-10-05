Fashion

Britney Spears Is Red Hot In Nothing But Bikini Bottoms & Boots For Sexy New Photo

britney spears
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Britney Spears looked sexier than ever when she rocked a pair of bikini bottoms & nothing else in a sexy photo.

Britney Spears, 39, is known for her fun social media posts and she loves to show off some skin in sexy photos. That’s exactly what she did when she rocked a pair of low-rise bright red cheeky bikini bottoms and a pair of knee-high red heeled boots in her latest post. In the photo, which was taken from behind, Britney is pictured adjusting her bottoms while showing off her booty and going completely topless.

She captioned the photo, “Pssss you heard me … kiss it !!!!” with kissy lips, a peach, and crying laughing face emojis. Britney has been posting a ton of photos showing off her toned figure on Instagram lately, especially since her father, Jamie Spears was removed as her conservator.

britney spears
Britney Spears. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

That same day, Britney posted two photos of herself wearing crop tops and tiny shorts. In the first photo, she donned a pair of short dark-wash denim shorts with an off-the-shoulder white eyelet top and a pair of white sandals.

Related Gallery

Britney Spears Over The Years: Photos Of Her Transformation

Britney Spears Rehearsing For Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at Usta National Tennis Center Flushing Ny On August 28 1999 Â VARIOUS
Britney Spears Britney Spears at Walt Disney World, Orlando Florida, USA - 15 Jun 1999
Britney Spears 1999 z100 Zootopia Concert, New Jersey, America - 4 June 1999 Britney Spears 1999 z100 Zootopia Concert at Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 4, 1999. Manhattan, New York Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages

In the second photo, she rocked a white button-down crop top with white denim shorts and she wrote a lengthy, heartfelt caption along with it.

The caption read, “#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true !!!!!”