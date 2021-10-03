Kacey Musgraves Appears To Wear Just Her Guitar & Boots For Performance On ‘SNL’

Kacey Musgraves delivered an incredible performance on ‘SNL’ when she appeared as musical guest on Oct. 2!

Kacey Musgraves, 33, brought the house down with her performance on Saturday Night Live! The Texas native serenaded the audience with her recent song “justified,” for her first performance of the night! The singer’s rendition of the track was absolutely beautiful, but her look was also attention grabbing! The singer seemed like she was clad only in a pair of cowboy boots (fitting for a country singer), and her guitar for the thoughtful track!

The Golden Hour musician dressed a little more conservatively for her second song, which was the track “camera roll,” from her newest album Star-Crossed. Kacey opened the performance seated at table singing to a projected photograph seated across from her. Her look was a little more classic country, as she sported a flannel and blue jeans for the song.

The Grammy winner shared a promo video alongside host Owen Wilson, 52, to her Twitter account a day before the show. “SNL: Texas Edition,” she hilariously captioned the clip, making reference to both her and Owen’s homestate (he hails from Dallas, and she’s from Golden). Notably, Kacey previously appeared as musical guest back in 2018 in Golden Hour when the show was hosted by Amy Schumer.

Kacey released her last album Star-Crossed in Sept. 2021 to much fanfare. On the project, she detailed her emotionally intense divorce from Ruston Kelly, 32, after less than three years. “With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts,” they said in a joint statement back in 2020.

“This record is inspired largely by some major life changes, but also it’s following me chronologically over the last probably two-and-a-half, three years since Golden Hour came out. It’s kind of picking up where I left off there,” she said to NPR last month. “You can easily say it is a post-divorce album, which yes, it is factually on paper. But this album is full of a lot of love and gratitude for that person, for Ruston, for my life and my ability to explore all the emotions as a songwriter,” she added.