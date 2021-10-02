Watch

Willie Garson’s Son Nathen Posts Throwback Video Of His Dad Dancing: ‘Miss You Pappa’

Nathen Garson paid tribute to his late father Willie when he posted a heartrending message and sweet video of the pair hitting the dance floor.

“Love you to the moon and back,” Willie Garson‘s son Nathen Garson captioned a throwback video of himself dancing with his dad. The 20-year-old took to Instagram on October 1 to pay tribute to his late father, who tragically passed away at the age of 57 following a battle with cancer. “Missing you papa. Love you to the moon and back x1,000,000,000,” Nathen wrote. “I’m sure your dancing and listening to the music you love on your adventure. Have a blast.”

In the clip, the father-son duo were seen grooving on the dance floor, as someone chimed in from behind the camera, “This is what Willie brought his son to. Great job, Dad.” Willie’s former co-star Hilarie Burton commented, “I love you so much, bud,” while Tiffani Thiessen wrote, “Grooving like mad he is.”

The Sex and the City icon, who portrayed Stanford Blatch aka the BFF of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on September 21. SJP paid tribute to her longtime colleague and friend, as she mourned “the magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship.” She wrote on Instagram, “It’s been unbearable. Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls.”

Willie and Nathen Garson. Image: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The actress also offered her condolences to young Nathen. “My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie’s life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa … These were his last words to me. ‘Great bangles all around.’ Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson.”

Following his death, Nathen also penned an emotional tribute to his father in an Instagram post. “Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” the actor’s son wrote in part. “I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now.”