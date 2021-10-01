Katy Perry & Lorde Look Like Royalty On ‘Power Of Women’ Red Carpet

Katy Perry and Lorde both wore exquisite lilac purple dresses for ‘Variety’s Power of Women dinner, where they were honored for their philanthropic work.

Katy Perry and Lorde arrived at Variety‘s Power of Women dinner in the most ethereal ensembles. The honorees looked regal at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills on September 30: Katy, 36, wore a billowing lilac purple gown with dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeves, while Lorde, 24, opted for an elegant dress in the same dreamy hue with prints and a cape.

Katy completed the look with her hair pulled back into a bun, accessorizing with a pair of stylish dangling earrings. Lorde similarly pulled her hair back for the evening, looking sophisticated in a long ponytail. Both artists were among the honorees for Thursday’s dinner, which celebrates female trailblazers, poets, artists, and more for their philanthropic efforts. Actress Rita Moreno, poet Amanda Gorman, and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Studios Channing Dungey were also honored.

The evening was a star-studded affair, as Angelina Jolie, Ava DuVernay, Gayle King, Gloria Calderón Kellett, and Hunter Schafer had been tapped as presenters. The star-studded attendees included Justina Machado, Tia Mowry, Jenna Dewan, Kelly Hu, Chelsea Peretti, and Alyssa Milano, among others.

As for Katy and Lorde, Variety‘s executive editor Ramin Setoodeh shared a delightful clip of the two superstars conversing ahead of the dinner. Ah, to be able to eavesdrop on that conversation.

Katy Perry talks to Lorde at our @Variety Power of Women dinner. pic.twitter.com/2eC5toOlzv — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) October 1, 2021

During the dinner, Lorde was honored for her work with 350 Aotearoa, a climate movement working to end fossil fuel-driven projects in her native New Zealand; meanwhile, Katy was honored for her Firework Foundation, an arts foundation that offers art programs to kids in underserved communities.

In her speech, Lorde reflected on the “golden microphone” she had been handed to amplify the causes important to her. “I was one of a million kids posting stuff online from their childhood bedroom, trying to impress their friends, when one day something crazy happened — I was handed a golden megaphone,” she told the attendees. “This megaphone amplified my voice tenfold, so that it wasn’t just heard by the people I knew.”

“All of a sudden journalists at major publications could hear my voice, still coming from my bedroom at the bottom of the world,” Lorde continued, later adding of her power, “Be graceful with your power. Don’t grip it too tightly, or wield it unfairly. Be open to criticism and discussion of what you represent. It helps everyone move forward.”