Exclusive Video

‘Double Shot At Love’ Preview: Vinny Comforts Abi As She Admits To Being ‘Shy’

Vinny Guadagnino BUILD Speaker Series NY, USA - 22 Aug 2018
Vinny Guadagnino Vinny Guadagnino celebrity guest host, Chippendales Theatre, Rio All Suite Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, USA - 26 Jul 2019
Vinny Guadagnino Vinny Guadagnino performance at Chippendales, Las Vegas, USA - 26 Apr 2019
Cancun, MEXICO - "Jersey Shore" alums Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D have a little bromance and enjoy the sunshine in Cancun, Mexico. The duo hopped on some jet skis for a little fun in the water, showing off their fit bodies. Pictured: Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D BACKGRID USA 21 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

In this EXCLUSIVE look at the Sept. 30 episode of ‘Double Shot At Love,’ Abi takes the plunge and opens up to Vinny — but it’s not long before she’s interrupted by another contestant

Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D take the girls camping on the Sept. 30 episode of Double Shot At Love. The getaway is a chance for Vinny to get to know the women on a deeper level, and Abi Memoli has a lot she wants to share with him. “I’m shy at first, but then really loud when people know me,” Abi explains to Pauly and Nikki Hall in the EXCLUSIVE preview above. “I know he probably want someone who’s open and the opposite, so I feel weird to tell him that I’m the same way. It’s like, we’re too much alike.”

Pauly urges Abi to tell Vinny the truth and how she’s feeling, but she’s definitely feeling the nerves. “This whole thing is out of my comfort zone,” she admits in a confessional. “I’m not used to chasing anyone. So I’m going to try to put myself out there and pull Vinny. I’m going to explain myself to him more.”

vinny guadagnino abi memoli
Vinny chats with Abi on ‘Double Shot at Love.’ (MTV)

Abi and Vinny get some one-on-one time, where she tells him, “If it seems like a million things are going on in my head, I have really high anxiety.” Vinny is understanding, and tries to talk her through it. “You don’t seem weird,” he assures her. “Sometimes sharing that and getting that off your chest can help it.”

Related Gallery

'Jersey Shore' Cast Then & Now -- Photos

After hearing Vinny’s comforting words, Abi is relieved. “Vinny’s a great guy,” she gushes in a confessional. “I’m not sued to guys actually listening to me like Vinny does. I can tell that he kind of understands where I come from. We have some things in common with being shy and nervous about putting ourselves out there.”

abi memoli
Abi on season 3 of ‘Double Shot At Love.’ (MTV)

The conversation continues a bit longer, but eventually, Vinny and Abi are interrupted by Jasmine “J.J.” Jones, who wants her own time with Vinny. This stresses Abi out even more. “F*** my life,” she complains. “I’m like, ‘Hi, I have anxiety,’ and then he gets pulled away. So I’m, like, pissed off at this point. I told J.J. if she wants to pull him to wait five minutes, so I at least had a chance to talk to him myself, and she didn’t respect me enough to do that.”

The aftermath of this drama will play out on the next episode of Double Shot at Love, which airs on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV.