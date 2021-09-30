‘Double Shot At Love’ Preview: Vinny Comforts Abi As She Admits To Being ‘Shy’

In this EXCLUSIVE look at the Sept. 30 episode of ‘Double Shot At Love,’ Abi takes the plunge and opens up to Vinny — but it’s not long before she’s interrupted by another contestant

Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D take the girls camping on the Sept. 30 episode of Double Shot At Love. The getaway is a chance for Vinny to get to know the women on a deeper level, and Abi Memoli has a lot she wants to share with him. “I’m shy at first, but then really loud when people know me,” Abi explains to Pauly and Nikki Hall in the EXCLUSIVE preview above. “I know he probably want someone who’s open and the opposite, so I feel weird to tell him that I’m the same way. It’s like, we’re too much alike.”

Pauly urges Abi to tell Vinny the truth and how she’s feeling, but she’s definitely feeling the nerves. “This whole thing is out of my comfort zone,” she admits in a confessional. “I’m not used to chasing anyone. So I’m going to try to put myself out there and pull Vinny. I’m going to explain myself to him more.”

Abi and Vinny get some one-on-one time, where she tells him, “If it seems like a million things are going on in my head, I have really high anxiety.” Vinny is understanding, and tries to talk her through it. “You don’t seem weird,” he assures her. “Sometimes sharing that and getting that off your chest can help it.”

After hearing Vinny’s comforting words, Abi is relieved. “Vinny’s a great guy,” she gushes in a confessional. “I’m not sued to guys actually listening to me like Vinny does. I can tell that he kind of understands where I come from. We have some things in common with being shy and nervous about putting ourselves out there.”

The conversation continues a bit longer, but eventually, Vinny and Abi are interrupted by Jasmine “J.J.” Jones, who wants her own time with Vinny. This stresses Abi out even more. “F*** my life,” she complains. “I’m like, ‘Hi, I have anxiety,’ and then he gets pulled away. So I’m, like, pissed off at this point. I told J.J. if she wants to pull him to wait five minutes, so I at least had a chance to talk to him myself, and she didn’t respect me enough to do that.”

The aftermath of this drama will play out on the next episode of Double Shot at Love, which airs on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV.