Nicki Minaj Debuts Hot New Hair Makeover With Pink Streak — Before & After Photos

Nicki Minaj debuted a new ‘do for the fall. The rapper now has a subtle pink streak in her signature locks. See the new look.

Nicki Minaj subtly changed up her hair. The rapper, 38, debuted a pink streak on her jet black hair in a new Instagram post on Thursday, Sept. 23. The Pink Friday artist is decked out in Chanel in the snapshot, wearing a long sleeve shirt, two purses, and sandals from the French luxury fashion house.

The rapper frequently changes things up when it comes to her hair. The pink streak is discreet, but Nicki has also dyed her hair entirely pink in the past. Prior to her usual jet black hair, the rapper was also momentarily blonde.

The makeover comes a day after Jennifer Hough, the woman who accused the rapper’s husband Kenneth Petty of rape when they were teenagers in 1994, spoke out against the couple in her first on-camera interview on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Jennifer filed a lawsuit against Nicki and Kenneth in August, accusing the two of “witness intimidation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress,” and “harassment,” among other troubling allegations. The suit alleges that Nicki “threatened” her to “recant” her rape claims.

Jennifer appeared on The Real on Wednesday, recounting claims that Kenneth led her to a house at knifepoint and raped her. He was convicted and spent time in prison. “I’m tired of being afraid,” Jennifer said, later reflecting on whether justice had been served following Kenneth’s conviction: “I don’t think I thought about justice per se because I was still blaming myself,” she said. “I thought it was something that I did or didn’t do. So I don’t think I thought about if I got justice. I just knew that he did what he did and he went to jail and I had to leave my family. I had to leave my home and I had to move away.”

The rapper’s husband is scheduled to face sentencing in January 2022 for failure to register as a sex offender in California. In her interview, Jennifer said she was “so afraid of being found out” after Nicki and Kenneth wed in October 2019. “I was so afraid of being known as the person he violated, and I didn’t want that,” she said. “You know, it’s Nicki Minaj.” HollywoodLife previously reached out to Nicki’s rep for comment on the suit, but has not heard back.