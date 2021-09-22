Sarah Jessica Parker Says She’s ‘Not Ready’ To Address ‘Sex and the City’ Co-Star Willie Garson’s Death

Sarah Jessica Parker is ‘not ready’ to speak out about Willie Garson’s death, following the heartbreaking news that was revealed on Sept. 21.

Sarah Jessica Parker has not yet paid tribute to her late co-star Willie Garson, following his heartbreaking death on Sept. 21, and that’s because she’s just “not ready”. The late actor, who portrayed Stanford Blatch, BFF of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City, passed away at the age of 57 after suffering from pancreatic cancer, according to PEOPLE.

We can’t blame Sarah for not speaking out, as the news of Willie’s death sent shockwaves and sadness across Hollywood. The late actor was set to reprise his role in the upcoming SATC revival And Just Like That, having already filmed a number of scenes. Following his death on September 21, the star’s SATC family mourned the loss and penned heartfelt tributes to the him.

Mario Cantone, who portrayed Willie’s onscreen love interest Anthony Marentino, wrote that he was “devasted” on Instagram. “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner,” he wrote. “I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie. Rest …I love you.”

Cynthia Nixon, who portrayed Miranda Hobbes, wrote that Willie was a “source of light” in her tribute. “So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @Willie.Garson,” she wrote. “We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional — always.”

Chris Noth, who plays Mr. Big in both series and movies, posted a photo of Sarah and Willie with a broken heart emoji as the caption. And it was actually in the comments section of that post that Sarah wrote, “Thank you dearest Chris. I’m not ready yet. Xxx”.

HBO released a statement to HollywoodLife, following the actor’s passing. “Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe,” the network said. “He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”