Fashion

Kris Jenner, 65, Is All Smiles In Leather Pants & Sheer Shirt For Date Night With Corey Gamble

kris jenner
BACKGRID
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble 9th Annual WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards, Arrivals, The Museum of Modern Art, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble enjoy a romantic dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble say their goodbyes after dinner with friends at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kris Jenner and Corey GambleKris Jenner and Corey Gamble out and about together, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Kris Jenner looked fabulous when she had a date night with Corey Gamble rocking a sheer blouse with tight leather pants.

Kris Jenner, 65, is always making a statement no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did when she went on a date with Corey Gamble, 40, at Nobu Malibu on Sept. 20. Kris looked gorgeous when she donned a long-sleeve black plunging jacket that was covered in dazzling crystal embellishments styled with leather pants.

kris jenner
Kris Jenner looked fabulous in a dazzling sheer black bedazzled jacket on top of leather pants. (BACKGRID)

The bottom half of the cropped jacket featured a sheer overlay which was also decked out in sequin embroidery. She styled the top with a pair of skintight black leather pants and a pair of pointed-toe black leather heeled booties. A leather clutch and massive diamond hoop earrings completed her look.

kris jenner
Kris was on a date with Corey Gamble at Nobu Malibu on Sept. 20 when she rocked this outfit while Corey wore green trousers & a button-down white shirt. (BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend & More Stars On Date Night -- Pics

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble enjoy a romantic dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble out and about together, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Sep 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker exit Nobu after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Meanwhile, Corey looked just as stylish when he donned a pair of army green fitted trousers with a long-sleeve white linen button-down shirt. He topped his look off with a pair of brown suede slip-on shoes and a green baseball cap.

Kris has been looking amazing lately and aside from this ensemble, we loved her outfit at the 2021 Met Gala, themed, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” on Sept. 13. She slayed the red carpet when she wore a black Alexander McQueen Fall 2019 get-up featuring a plunging, fitted blazer with one long train on the side, styled with fitted black trousers. She accessorized with a pair of Tom Ford Velvet Crystal Pumps and a Judith Leiber Black Sphere Ball and Chain Clutch.

Everyone knows that power suits are Kris’s go-to outfits and one of our favorites was her hot pink neon satin suit that she wore in NYC on Sept. 11. Under her fitted blazer, she rocked a nude tank top and she accessorized with a pair of sparkly pink Dolce & Gabbana Lori Pumps and a Dolce & Gabbana Glitter Baroque Mini Tote Bag.