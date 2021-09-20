Gisele Bundchen Defends Doutzen Kroes After Viral Anti-COVID Vaccine Post: ‘Hate Is Not The Answer’

Gisele Bundchen called fellow model Doutzen Kroes ‘a kind and loving person’ after Doutzen took heat for declaring that she won’t get the COVID vaccine.

Dutch model Doutzen Kroes, 36, is being met with both criticism and support following her anti-COVID vaccine social media post on Saturday, Sept. 18. Doutzen said she “will not be forced to take the shot,” which led to swift backlash from many of her followers. But some defended Doutzen, including pal Gisele Bündchen, 41, who left a supportive message about the fellow supermodel in the comments section of the controversial post.

“I know Doutzen and she is a kind and loving person,” Gisele said. “I can’t believe the hate being directed at her because she expressed her feelings. It saddens me to see all the judgment and the lack of empathy in so many peoples hearts. Hate is not the answer.”

The Brazilian bombshell continued, “The only way we can create a better world is trough compassion and acceptance. I invite you to silence your mind and go deep within to find love in your heart so we can all unite in peace and create harmony in our lives and in our world. We need it more than ever🙏❤️🌍.” Doutzen directly responded to Gisele’s kind words, writing, “So beautifully said! Thank you, sweet Gisele!”

Doutzen, a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, hadn’t posted on Instagram since March, but returned with a bang by sharing a black and white selfie of herself alongside a lengthy message in which she announced that she would not be getting inoculated against COVID. As its worth noting, the vaccine has been deemed safe by scientists and the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC). Doutzen said she would “not be forced to prove my health to participate in society” when explaining her decision to opt out of getting the vaccine, and that she wouldn’t “accept exclusion of people based on their medical status.” The supermodel also said, “Freedom of speech is a right worth fighting for but we can only solve this united in peace and love! Pass on the torch of hope and love and speak your truth. ❤️.”

While Gisele defended Doutzen against the criticism she got, it’s unknown if Gisele is or isn’t vaccinated against the virus. Her husband Tom Brady, however, is fully vaccinated, as is his entire Tampa Bay Buccaneers team. Tom actually got COVID back in February, after he attended the 2021 Super Bowl parade in Florida.