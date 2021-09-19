See Pics

Sharon Stone, 63, Looks Sensational In Plunging Black Swimsuit As She Sunbathes — Pics

Sharon Stone
Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner in a black one piece swimsuit at Eden Roc Hotel May 11,2018 . Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5004550 110518 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Austria Rights, No Belgium Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Switzerland Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - 'Good Will Hunting' actress Minnie Driver wears a red one-piece swimsuit for a dip in the ocean on a hot day in Malibu. Pictured: Minnie Driver BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Christina Aguilera wears a black swimsuit and oversized sunglasses as she takes a dip in the pool between recording sessions in Miami. The pop star was also seen playing with her dog and her children, and later covering up with a white Minnie Mouse robe. 12 Feb 2021 Pictured: Christina Aguilera. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733098_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen stands out in a neon yellow swimsuit as she hits the beach with friends in Miami. 28 May 2021 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA758458_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Sharon Stone took to Instagram to share two new eye-catching photos of herself relaxing near the water in the South of France while showing off her figure in a flattering one-piece swimsuit.

Sharon Stone, 63, is looking amazing in her latest social media photos! The actress shared two new snapshots to her Instagram on Sept. 19 and they show her enjoying some fun under the sun in the South of France while wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging front. She was laying on a flat rock near other rocks and water while catching the warm rays and had sunglasses on to protect her eyes.

“Self-Care Matters,” she captioned one of the pics. “Body, mind, & spirit,” she captioned the other along with with a couple of emojis, including a white heart. The beauty’s short blonde locks looked awesome in both snapshots and she appeared to be relaxed and comfortable as she put her hands underneath her head.

Once Sharon shared the pics, she received a lot of responses from fans who shared nothing but love. “Elegant lady,” one fan wrote while another called her “beautiful.” A third wrote, “Wow. Absolutely stunning,” and a fourth shared, “What a woman.” Many more shared red heart emojis to signify their love of the epic pics.

Sharon’s latest swimsuit photos come less than a week after she wowed in a gorgeous black dress from Thom Browne at the 2021 Met Gala. She accessorized with green earrings and added black heels to the look as she posed on the carpet of the event while smiling from ear to ear. Although she carefully walked up the stairs as the flashes surrounded her, she didn’t miss a beat and was one of the most impressive celebs of the night.

Related Gallery

Celebs On The Beach In Swimsuits -- Photos

*EXCLUSIVE* FREGENE, ITALY - Hollywood's Spanish Actress Penelope Cruz enjoys a day out on the beach with her children Luna and Leonardo on holiday in Fregene, Italy. Showing off her sexy beach body figure walking her pet pooch, Penelope took a dip in the sea wearing her red top and shorts as she cools down from the hot Italian sunshine. Penelope who is married to fellow Hollywood actor Javier Bardem had recently paid a loving tribute to her later mother-in-law, Pilar Bardem, who sadly passed away at the weekend at the age of 82. Pictured: Penelope Cruz BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Minnie Driver put on an age-defying display while enjoying some fun times with son Henry in Malibu this afternoon. Pictured: Minnie Driver BACKGRID USA 21 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Julianne Hough looks stunning as she hits the beach in Tulum, Mexico in a bikini. 26 Apr 2021 Pictured: Julianne Hough. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA749765_029.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Another memorable event Sharon attended in style this year was the Cannes Film Festival. She wore a bright blue Dolce & Gabbana dress that had an off-the-shoulder top at the The Story of My Wife premiere and looked incredible. It was covered in multi-colored 3D floral pieces and captured the attention of everyone around her when she stepped onto the red carpet. She also paired it with massive diamond earrings, topping off the look perfectly.