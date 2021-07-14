Sharon Stone Makes A Statement In Massive 3D Floral Tulle Gown At Cannes Film Festival – Photos

Sharon Stone stole the show at the 75th Cannes Film Festival when she donned this strapless blue gown with massive 3D floral appliques all over it!

When it comes to Sharon Stone, 63, she sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended The Story of My Wife premiere during the Cannes Film Festival on July 14. Sharon looked stunning in her unique Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2020 Couture gown which was bright blue and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline. The tulle dress was completely covered in bright, colorful 3D floral embellishments while the skirt was extra poofy with a long train in the back.

Sharon let the dress speak for itself as she opted out of any accessories other than massive diamond earrings, keeping her neck and chest bare. She had her short platinum blonde hair in a voluminous slicked-back style and opted for neutral makeup.

This year’s film festival has brought about tons of exotic dresses and ensembles and although Sharon’s may be the most eccentric, another star who wowed us on the red carpet this week was Bella Hadid. The supermodel made quite the statement when she attended the premiere of Three Floors. She donned a skintight long-sleeve black Schiaparelli Fall 2021 Haute Couture gown that was plunging and completely cut out at the chest. Covering up her chest was a giant gold necklace designed by Daniel Roseberry that featured two massive tree branches.

