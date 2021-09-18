See Pics

Steve Jobs’ Daughter, Eve, 23, Seen In Rare Photo With Mom Laurene In Rome — Photos

Ale / MEGA
Eve Jobs arrives at the EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live on in Santa Monica, Calif EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live, Santa Monica, USA - 08 Sep 2017
Lake Como, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Apple founder Steve Job's daughter, heiress Eve Jobs is joined by some friends for a break in Lake Como. The Stanford University student and accomplished equestrian put her VERY SLIM figure in display in a black bikini top and mini skirt during the outing. Pictured: Eve Jobs BACKGRID USA 13 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Eve Jobs Fidelity Investments Grand Prix CSI 5, Wellington, Florida, USA - 10 Feb 2018
Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell Jobs and her lookalike daughter Eve were spotted shoe shopping at Dolce & Gabbana in Rome. See the pics!

Eve Jobs, 23, has been spotted on a rare outing in Rome, Italy. The daughter of the late Steve Jobs was photographed shopping with her mom Laurene Powell Jobs, 57, at Dolce & Gabbana on September 17 — see all the pics here. The mother-daughter duo explored Rome’s Spanish Steps neighborhood, and did some window shopping while wearing protective face masks. Laurene, who was married to the Apple co-founder for 20 years before he died in 2011, is worth an estimated $21 billion after inheriting his fortune.

Eve Jobs. Image: Ale / MEGA

She was dressed in a black jumpsuit which she paired with a mesh undershirt featuring a geometric pattern. She styled her blonde tresses in loose waves as she accessorized with a long gold necklace and black handbag. Eve looked equally chic in a cream crop top with high waisted jeans which she paired with a baby blue belt. The duo were later seen dining with friends at Nino’s restaurant.

Laurene and Eve are in Italy for the Longines Global Equestrian Championship, which took place September 16 to 18. Eve competed in the first day of trials, and her proud mom watched from the sidelines. The Stanford University alum is an accomplished equestrian and  often shares social media photos from festivals and competitions that show her in action on her horse.

Eve Jobs. Image: Allshotlive/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Earlier this year, she also confirmed her romance with and Harry Hudson, 27. If his name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s a longtime Kardashian family friend, and the sweet couple put on a PDA display in the January 2021 pics.

Harry is also a musician who’s released two albums, including Yesterday’s Tomorrow Night, which was released in 2018, and Hey, I’m Here For You, which he dropped in 2020. After moving to Los Angeles from Liverpool, where his mother hails from, he met Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who helped promote his music and in turn, led him to meeting siblings Jaden and Willow Smith. He later teamed up with the A-listers to form MSFTS, an “art collective and lifestyle brand that encompasses music, fashion, education and more.” Talk about a power couple!