Eve Jobs, 19: 5 Things About The Gorgeous Daughter Of Apple’s Co-Founder, Steve Jobs

She’s young, ‘strong-willed’ and worth billions. Eve Jobs is the youngest daughter of Steve Jobs, so get to know about this gorgeous heiress to the Apple icon’s fortune.

1. She’s the youngest daughter of Steve Jobs. Though most of the world knows the late Steve Jobs as the face of Apple (the company he co-founded with Steve Wozniak, 67, and Ronald Wayne, 83) to Eve Jobs, he was known as “Dad.” The 19-year-old is the youngest daughter of Steve and Laurene Powell Job, 54. In addition to Eve, who turned heads when she competed at an equestrian festival in Florida on Feb. 20, Steve and Laurene had a son, Reed Jobs, 26, and a daughter, Erin Sienna Jobs, 22. Oh, and it goes without saying that she’s rich. Forbes estimates that Laurene Powell Jobs and family are worth $19 billion.

2. She’s an equestrian star. Horses love apples, right? So it makes sense that the daughter of Apple’s co-founder would be a hit with the equines. She was spotted in a stylish white shirt and matching jodhpurs while attending the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Florida, per Daily Mail. She also had her iPhone tucked into her belt.

The teen, who is currently attending Stanford University, is an accomplished equestrian. She was named Show Jumping Hall Of Fame Rider of the Month for March 2017. The honor goes to “one rider who earns the most points on one horse in Series competition for that month. “I would like to congratulate Eve Jobs being named our Rider of the Month for March,” said George Morris, President of the Show Jumping Hall of Fame, when announcing the honor. “Eve is an excellent rider and we wish her continued success.”

3. Eve competes against some famous daughters. So, is it a thing that heiresses need to take up horse riding? It seems to be a thing, because in addition to Eve Jobs, Jennifer Gates, 21, (daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates), Jessica Springsteen, 26, (Bruce Springsteen’s daughter) and Destry Spielberg, the 21-year-old daughter of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw.

“It took me a long time to figure out how to balance friends, school, and riding, but through the years I figured out the best way to make it all work is to prioritize what is most important to you,” she said in a 2016 interview, according to Business Insider.

4. She’s got a boyfriend with some shared interests. Can a horse play Cupid? Possibly. Eve is currently dating Eugenio Garza Pérez, a Miami School of Business student who is also an equestrian. He was born in Monterrey, Mexico, according to Latin Life, and moved to the United States at age 15. He’s also the great-grandson of Eugenio Garza Sada, the former president of VISA Group and the founder of the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies, a prestigious private university in Mexico.

5. She let her father know who’s the boss. As a child, Eve would show all the hints that she would – as her father described her – grow up to be “a strong-willed, funny firecracker.” Eve would call her father’s assistant at work to make sure she was “put on his calendar,” according to Walter Issacson’s biography, Steve Jobs. “She’s a pistol and has the strongest will of any kid I’ve ever met,” Steve told Walter.

