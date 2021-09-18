See Pic

Pregnant Olivia Munn Cradles Her Dog On Her Baby Bump In Sweet New Photo

Shutterstock
Meghan Duchess of SussexMeghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Brinsworth House, Twickenham, London, UK - 18 Dec 2018Meghan Duchess of Sussex is visiting the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home. The Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is Patron, assists those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. Many of those who work in the entertainment industry can often work season to season, spending long periods with no work at all, and with little ability to make any plans for their futures, or to provide themselves with security should they have an accident or fall ill.Money raised by the Royal Variety Charity, and through the annual Royal Variety Performance, helps and supports hundreds of retired entertainers throughout the UK.
Carrie Underwood arrive at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn 52nd Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 14 Nov 2018
Jenelle Evans2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 28 Aug 2016
Jessica Simpson25th Annual Fashion Footwear Association of New York 'Shoes on Sale' Gala presented by QVC, USA - 11 Oct 2018WEARING ELIE SAAB View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Olivia Munn flashed a bright smile as she hung out with her adorable pooch in a new promotional pic about ‘pet mental health,’ just over a week after John Mulaney confirmed they’re having a baby together.

Olivia Munn, 41, gave fans another glimpse of her baby bump with her latest Instagram pic. The actress was promoting her partnership with Petco for pet mental health in the caption of the snapshot and looked as happy as could be as she sat back and relaxed with her adorable pups. The mom-to-be, who is expecting her first child with comedian John Mulaney, 39, let her baby bump peek through in the pic as she wore a black top and black pants and cuddled one pooch while the other snuggled up against her.

The beauty also had her long dark locks down and a large window that showed off green trees was on the side of her.

“SO excited to be partnering with @Petco to spread the word about the importance of pet mental health! 🤍🐾,” Olivia’s caption for the pic read. “Our routines are changing and our pets need us. I took Petco’s free Well-Adjusted Dog seminar to help prepare my pups for these changes and encourage all pet parents to do the same. Frankie & Chance have helped me get through difficult times and now I’m doing the same for them. Sign up now at petco.com/mentalhealth! #ad #welladjustedpet.”

Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn poses at a previous event. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Pregnant Celebrities In Sheer Outfits: Photos Of Kylie Jenner & More

Kim Kardashian West LACMA Art and Film Gala, Los Angeles, America - 07 Nov 2015 WEARING GIVENCHY
New York, NY - Kylie Jenner takes a page out of older sister Kim's book and steps out in NYC showing off her growing baby bump in a sheer bodysuit. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ciara Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020 Wearing Ralph and Russo

Olivia’s latest social media pic comes a week and a half after John confirmed that they are expecting their first child together during his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he said while updating the fellow comedian on his life. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. . . and we’re having a baby together.”

Olivia and John were first romantically linked in May shortly after the news that he split from his wife of almost seven years following a stint in rehab. They were spotted on a lighthearted lunch date at Rick’s Drive In & Out in Los Angeles, CA and a source later told PEOPLE that things between them were going well. “They were having a great time during lunch, laughing and talking,” the insider told the outlet about the date. “They were really enjoying each other’s company.”