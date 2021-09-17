Lady Gaga Looks Crazy Tan In Fresh-Faced, No Makeup Selfie After Dropping New Song — Photo

Lady Gaga looked gorgeous & freshly bronzed when she went completely makeup-free in an au natural new selfie.

If there’s one thing for sure about Lady Gaga, 35, it’s that she is gorgeous with or without makeup and she proved that with her gorgeous new selfie. The singer showed off her fresh, bare skin while her golden brown hair was thrown up into a half-up half-down messy bun that sat atop her head. Not only did Gaga’s complexion look completely blemish-free, but she was sporting a serious tan and it looked gorgeous.

Gaga posted the selfie with the caption, “Still celebrating @hauslabs award for @allure Best In Beauty 2021 #1 Edge Precision Brow Pencil thank you to our customers with peace, love, & kindness. $1 of every purchase on hauslabs.com always goes to mental health. (And yes, I used the pencil in this photo).”

In the photo, which was taken in her stunning bathroom made up of marble and a gold and crystal chandelier, Gaga is super dressed down. She rocked an orange crewneck sweatshirt and freshly painted nails done in a french manicure.

Her latest selfie comes on the heels of her new song, “Love For Sale,” which was recorded with the iconic Tony Bennett. The song was released on Sept. 16, and Gaga posted a heartfelt caption about the new single, writing, “Tony, this is the last album we will have created together, but the celebration of jazz, and us as musical companions, will live on with me forever. We offer the public ‘Love For Sale’ for free love, to make them smile, because that’s what we’re here for. Love, LG. ‘Love For Sale’ the song is out now! And Love For Sale the album, a celebration of the songs of Cole Porter sung by @itstonybennett and me, is out in 2 weeks on October 1.”

Not only does Gaga have an album with Tony Bennett dropping on Oct. 1, but she also released her own album, Dawn of Chromatica, which was released on Sept. 3. The album features a slew of remixes of all the songs on her Chromatica album that was released in 2020.