Watch

Diddy Disses Jermaine Dupri’s Music In Unofficial Verzuz On IG Live: ‘I Had More Number Ones’

Diddy, Jermaine Dupris
Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Sean Combs Sean Combs at REHAB Beach Club, Las Vegas, USA - 26 Aug 2017
Nerano, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sean Combs aka Puff Daddy soaks up the Italian sunshine by going shirtless on a luxury yacht as he shows off his dance moves and kung fu skills in front of a couple of ladies before going on to enjoy dinner together at a restaurant where they had some fine Italian dining during his holidays in Nerano. The rap Mogul was seen laughing and joking with Joie Chavis as they left the trendy Italian restaurant before heading back to Diddy's mega-yacht to continue enjoying their vacation! *Shot on September 10, 2021* Pictured: P Diddy - Puffy Daddy - Sean Combs - Joie Chavis BACKGRID USA 11 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Nerano, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sean Combs aka Puff Daddy soaks up the Italian sunshine by going shirtless on a luxury yacht as he shows off his dance moves and kung fu skills in front of a couple of ladies before going on to enjoy dinner together at a restaurant where they had some fine Italian dining during his holidays in Nerano. The rap Mogul was seen laughing and joking with Joie Chavis as they left the trendy Italian restaurant before heading back to Diddy's mega-yacht to continue enjoying their vacation! *Shot on September 10, 2021* Pictured: P Diddy - Puffy Daddy - Sean Combs - Joie Chavis BACKGRID USA 11 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Proud dad! Sean 'Diddy' Combs was spotted with his three daughters, Chance and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James as the family enjoy the sights during a gondola ride out on their holidays in Venice. The group have been in town supporting D'Lila Star and Jessie James Diddy's twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, as they made their runway debut at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. The girls appear to have followed in the footsteps of their late mom, Kim Porter who passed unexpectedly in 2018 from pneumonia. Diddy sat back as the group enjoyed a gondola ride and the girls snapped photos along the way. Diddy's famous ex, Jennifer Lopez also attended the celebrity packed show on Sunday. Pictured: P Diddy, Sean Combs , Puff Daddy, Diddy, Jessie James, D'Lila Star, Chance Combs BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Writer

The rap icons started a verbal sparring match over who has had a more successful career within the music industry!

There’s nothing wrong with a little friendly competition! Jermaine Dupri, 48, and Diddy, 51, got into it during an Instagram live session with fellow rap legends Fat Joe and Snoop Dogg on Friday September 17. The pair were discussing a hypothetical Verzuz match, where they’d each put their biggest hits up to the test against each other, and things started getting heated, as Diddy challenged Jermaine.

Part of the beef seems to have stemmed from Diddy claiming that Jermaine — who’s worked with artists like Mariah Carey, Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, and Weezer, just to name a few—didn’t have enough hit songs to go up against him in a Verzuz battle. “I had the most number ones as an artist,” Diddy yelled at the camera. Jermaine clapped back that he felt he had more number one hits. “We talking about number ones, I thought you were talking about over me. You, as an artist: I applaud you,” he quipped. It’s worth noting that both artists have massive discographies between their own songs and tracks that they’ve produced for other musicians.

After Jermaine’s response, the Bad Boy Records founder took his coldest swipe at the legendary producer, and demanded that he face-off against another legendary hitmaker Dr. Dre, before dropping off the call. “I don’t even hear them play none of your s**t. When they go back in the club, I don’t hear nobody play none of your s**t,” he said. “I want Dre!”

Earlier in the livestream, Jermaine dissed Diddy’s first pick for a song to lead off a Verzuz: 1997’s “Victory,” which features an appearance by Busta Rhymes and Notorious B.I.G. “The man said I don’t have enough hits, right? Every song that I could play, if I wanted to, would be a number one record. He just told me he was gonna start off with a mediocre-a** song,” Jermaine said. “I got more than 20 number ones.”

Related Gallery

Jermaine Dupri -- Pics

Jermaine Dupri performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, in New Orleans 2019 Essence Festival - Day 3, New Orleans, USA - 07 Jul 2019
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: Jermaine Dupri attends WE tv "Power, Influence & Hip Hop: The Remarkable Rise Of So So Def" celebration and Season 3 of "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" at The London West Hollywood on July 16, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for WE tv)
Jermaine Dupri EpicFest, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jun 2016

Jermaine Dupri has made it clear he wants to face off against Diddy in a ‘Verzuz’ battle. (Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

At one point, Jermaine said that he had sold more R&B records than Diddy had and mentioned some of the rap mogul’s product deals, taking away from his focus on the music. “You don’t have anything R&B that sold 10 million,” he said. “You sell alcohol. I sell records.”

At another point, Diddy called Jermaine “soft as butter,” but the producer taunted Diddy with one of his most well-known songs: “Big Poppa” by Notorious B.I.G. “Can you play my remix of ‘Big Poppa’ please, because it’s better than yours, and I got a new verse on that mothaf**ka,” Jermaine said. Diddy lashed out and accused Jermaine of “messing up his legacy.” Jermaine kept calling Diddy “scared.” Before he left, Diddy also smiled and made sure to mention that he and Jermaine are close, and it seemed like the whole exchange was playful.

 