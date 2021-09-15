Breaking News

Gabrielle Union Was ‘Shattered’ After Learning Dwyane Wade Got Another Woman Pregnant

Gabrielle Union and Duane Wade check out of their hotel in New YorkPictured: Gabrielle Union and Duane WadeRef: SPL5005945 230618 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Gabrielle Union 'America's Got Talent' TV show, Season 14, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Sep 2019 Wearing The Blonds
Gabrielle Union 'America's Got Talent' TV show, Season 14, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2019 Wearing Georges Chakra
Gabrielle Union'America's Got Talent' TV show, Season 14, Live Show Final, Dolby Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Sep 2019Wearing Jenny Packham View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Reporter

In her new book, ‘You Got Anything Stronger,’ Gabrielle Union reveals how she felt ‘shattered’ after learning that her husband got another woman pregnant.

In her new book, You Got Anything Stronger?, Gabrielle Union, 48, reveals her soul was “shattered” when she learned her husband Dwyane Wade, 39, fathered a child with another woman.

“The experience of Dwyane having a baby so easily—while I was unable to—left my soul not just broken into pieces, but shattered into fine dust scattering in the wind,” Gabrielle explains in an excerpt from her book, which was shared by Time magazine on Sept. 10. The pregnancy news completely shattered the Bring it On actress as she was going through IVF treatments and they were struggling to conceive, which made the revelation even more shattering.

Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade
Gabrielle Union admits that her soul was ‘shattered’ when she learned husband, Dwayne Wade, fathered a child with another woman. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

“In 2013, before we were married, Dwyane had a baby with another woman. It should go without saying that we were not in a good place at the time that child was conceived,” Gabrielle admitted. The “other woman” mentioned was Aja Metoyer, a “longtime friend” of the NBA player. The two welcomed Xavier, who is now 7.

Related Gallery

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union -- See Photos Of The Couple

Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share some PDA as they get ready to board a private jet after attending President Obama's birthday party in Martha's Vineyard. Pictured: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share some PDA as they get ready to board a private jet after attending President Obama's birthday party in Martha's Vineyard. Pictured: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union stuns in all white as she steps out for a romantic dinner date with her husband Dwyane Wade at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 6 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Although the couple was “doing much better” at the time he revealed his secret to her, she was heartbroken to say the least. “To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience,” the star explained. “There are people—strangers I will never meet—who have been upset that I have not previously talked about that trauma. I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now.”

The L.A.’s Finest actress continued by adding that she was particularly hurt given how hard she was trying to have a baby with Dwyane and ultimately decided to “let him go” even though that wasn’t what either of them truly wanted. “So much of what made the decision so difficult was that if I didn’t submit to a surrogacy, then I was convinced I needed to let Dwyane go,” she confessed. “Even if he didn’t want to, I had to let him find someone who could give him what he wanted.”

Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle recently released her book, You Got Anything Stronger? MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The duo have since rekindled and Dwyane previously admitted that confessing to Gabrielle about Xavier was the ‘hardest thing’ he’s ‘ever had to do.’ “I had a child with someone else and I had to tell her. Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is man up and tell Gabrielle Union that I’ve had a child with somebody else. I couldn’t sleep. I wasn’t eating.,” the NBA player said in his documentary D. Wade: Life Unexpected. “When you hold something in that you know is going to come out and you have this information and you know it’s gonna f**k somebody’s life up, that you care about, that you love, if it don’t hurt you, then you’re not human,’ Dwayne continued. ‘… Me and Gab just went through something that you never want to go through and we still came out of it.”

Despite the rocky start and various struggles, the duo are stronger than ever and have had a whirlwind of a romance since. They’ve even welcomed daughter Kaavia, 2, via a surrogate in 2018. The lovebirds also recently celebrated their 7th anniversary on August 30 and shared the sweetest message on Instagram.

“Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now,” wrote Gabrielle at the start of her Aug. 30 Instagram post in honor of her and Dwyane’s seventh wedding anniversary. Gabrielle’s video (click here to watch) was a “greatest hits” compilation of the past seven years, from their 2014 wedding day to the vacations taken with their kids — Zaire, 19, Zaya, 14, Xavier, 7, and Kaavia– all soundtracked to “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now,” by McFadden & Whitehead. “7 years and a lifetime to go,” added Gabrielle, 48, in her message. “My best friend, the coolest homie, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband. I [heart] you @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary, baby.” Her hubby responded on his Instagram Story, saying that the last “7 years was light…LFG!” 