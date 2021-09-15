See Pics

Beyonce Rocks Tiny Bikini While Jet-Skiing With JAY-Z On European Vacation – Photos

Antibes, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar celebrity couple Beyonce and Jay-Z take to the waters during their sunshine holiday break at Cote d'azur, France. The legendary Hip Hop Rapper Jay-Z was behind the controls of the jet ski, as he took his wife, the 'Crazy In Love', R&B's multi award winning singer Beyonce out for a thrill seeking ride on the French waters as the couple continued their European adventure in the French sunshine.
Beyonce looked amazing when she rocked a tiny bikini & a sheer cover-up while on a jet-ski with JAY-Z on vacation.

Beyonce, 40, and JAY-Z, 51, have been having a fabulous time while on vacation in Europe and the couple even enjoyed some jet-skiing on Sept. 15. Beyonce looked incredible when she rocked a light triangle bikini with a short-sleeve gold sheer cover-up on top. She accessorized with a baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses as she hopped on the back of the jet-ski while Jay drove. The happy couple enjoyed the day on Jeff Bezos’ massive yacht and when they weren’t doing water sports, they were lounging on the boat.

Beyonce & JAY-Z went jet-skiing while on vacation in Europe aboard Jeff Bezos’ yacht on Sept. 15. (MLPictures / BACKGRID)

Bey has been looking better than ever while on the European vacation and her outfits just keep getting better. On Sept. 13, Beyonce looked gorgeous when she rocked a long-sleeve silk orange David Koma Crystal Chain Mini-Dress dress with a plunging neckline that was lined with a cool silver chain.

She accessorized her look with a thick Alessandra Rich Crystal-Embellished Choker Necklace in Silver, a L’afshar Eva Crushed Ice Bag, skinny sunglasses, and a pair of orange The Attico Devon Satin Mules. That same day, Bey was on a yacht when she rocked a bright orange and white Rowen Rose Printed Gabardine Strapless Romper with a plunging neckline paired with white sunglasses.

Another super stylish outfit from Bey was her button-down white shirt which she kept unbuttoned, tucked into a high-waisted, super short black pleated mini skirt. She topped her look off with a Valentino Stud Sign Grainy Calfskin Shoulder Bag and Valentino Acetate Cat-Eye Sunglasses.

Aside from these looks, Beyonce also slayed in her pastel green Balmain Tweed Double-Breasted Blazer which she wore on top of the matching Balmain Off-the-Shoulder Ruched Crystal-Embellished Crepe Mini Dress. Later that night, she ditched her two-piece for a pair of skin-tight high-waisted flared jeans with a white Valentino Feather Embellished Shirt tucked in. A pair of Aquazzura Sundance Leather Platform Sandals and a Judith Leiber Martini Cosmopolitan Clutch Bag completed her chic ensemble.