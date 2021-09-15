Beyonce Rocks Tiny Bikini While Jet-Skiing With JAY-Z On European Vacation – Photos

Beyonce looked amazing when she rocked a tiny bikini & a sheer cover-up while on a jet-ski with JAY-Z on vacation.

Beyonce, 40, and JAY-Z, 51, have been having a fabulous time while on vacation in Europe and the couple even enjoyed some jet-skiing on Sept. 15. Beyonce looked incredible when she rocked a light triangle bikini with a short-sleeve gold sheer cover-up on top. She accessorized with a baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses as she hopped on the back of the jet-ski while Jay drove. The happy couple enjoyed the day on Jeff Bezos’ massive yacht and when they weren’t doing water sports, they were lounging on the boat.

Bey has been looking better than ever while on the European vacation and her outfits just keep getting better. On Sept. 13, Beyonce looked gorgeous when she rocked a long-sleeve silk orange David Koma Crystal Chain Mini-Dress dress with a plunging neckline that was lined with a cool silver chain.

She accessorized her look with a thick Alessandra Rich Crystal-Embellished Choker Necklace in Silver, a L’afshar Eva Crushed Ice Bag, skinny sunglasses, and a pair of orange The Attico Devon Satin Mules. That same day, Bey was on a yacht when she rocked a bright orange and white Rowen Rose Printed Gabardine Strapless Romper with a plunging neckline paired with white sunglasses.

Another super stylish outfit from Bey was her button-down white shirt which she kept unbuttoned, tucked into a high-waisted, super short black pleated mini skirt. She topped her look off with a Valentino Stud Sign Grainy Calfskin Shoulder Bag and Valentino Acetate Cat-Eye Sunglasses.

Aside from these looks, Beyonce also slayed in her pastel green Balmain Tweed Double-Breasted Blazer which she wore on top of the matching Balmain Off-the-Shoulder Ruched Crystal-Embellished Crepe Mini Dress. Later that night, she ditched her two-piece for a pair of skin-tight high-waisted flared jeans with a white Valentino Feather Embellished Shirt tucked in. A pair of Aquazzura Sundance Leather Platform Sandals and a Judith Leiber Martini Cosmopolitan Clutch Bag completed her chic ensemble.